Delaware County deputy shoots, kills man wearing body armor, carrying guns

Delaware County Sheriff Russell L. Martin badge

A Delaware County deputy shot and killed a 42-year-old man Monday night who was wearing body armor and carrying multiple firearms.

The Delaware County Sheriff's office said it got a call around 9 p.m. Monday from a "highly agitated male" who was asking that police come to his home on the 600 block of Slate Hollow Court in Powell.

A 47-second 911 call released by the sheriff's office includes a man, later identified as 42-year-old Sean M. Hinton, telling the dispatcher to send deputies to the address but not providing a reason.

"You want to protect and serve, protect and serve," Hinton yells. "That's all you need to know. Send them."

The dispatcher calls back the number, and Hinton's wife answered the phone. She spoke with the dispatcher until a deputy arrived at the home.

During the more than eight-minute long call, the woman said Hinton was "extremely intoxicated" and that the couple's two young children were in the home. Hinton could be heard yelling in the background of the call.

"Get that gun off him or the cops are going to ... shoot him," the woman tells a relative who had arrived at the home to try and calm the situation.

The woman tells dispatchers she believed her husband wanted a physical altercation but did not want to harm deputies. She said he had served for eight years in the United States Marine Corps.

At various points in the call, the woman said Hinton had a firearm on his waist and was talking about harming himself.

When deputies arrived, the woman told the dispatchers she was scared to open the door because Hinton still had the firearm on his hip.

The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived, they were able to get Hinton's wife and children safely out of the house. A deputy then "encountered" Hinton, who was wearing body armor, had a handgun on him and was pointing a rifle. The deputy fired, fatally injuring Hinton, who died at the scene.

The deputy, who has not been identified, has been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with Delaware County Sheriff's office policy. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe into the shooting.

Deputies were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting. A portion of those videos was expected to be released Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, Sheriff Russell Martin expressed his sorrow, calling the situation a tragedy.

"It is never the outcome anyone wants, but when innocent people are put in harm's way, law enforcement is sometimes forced to make the most difficult decisions," Martin said.

