Delaware County deputy who shot and killed Powell man was a four-year veteran

Brandon Gaunt, a four-year veteran of the Delaware County Sheriff’s office, was the deputy who shot and killed a 42-year-old Powell man who was wearing body armor and carrying multiple firearms Monday night.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s office released Gaunt’s name Friday afternoon in connection with the fatal shooting of Sean M. Hinton.

Gaunt, 29, is a 2017 graduate of the Ohio Basic Peace Officer Training Program. He has been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with Delaware County Sheriff's office policy.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe into the shooting.

The incident occurred after the Delaware County Sheriff's office received a call at about 9 p.m. Monday from a "highly agitated male" who was asking that police come to his home on the 600 block of Slate Hollow Court in Powell.

The dispatcher called the number back and Hinton’s wife, Kelly, 35, answered the phone and said her husband, who had served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps, was "extremely intoxicated" and that the couple's two young children were in the home.

Sean Hinton was in the basement when deputies arrived, according to an incident report, and said that he had a gun on him and wanted them to stay upstairs.

Delaware County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Ambrozich requested the deputies get a ballistic shield, so Gaunt retrieved the shield and also brought a patrol rifle. Deputies started to get out of the house to wait for the Delaware Tactical Unit to arrive, according to the incident report.

At some point, though, Gaunt encountered Hinton, who was wearing body armor, had a handgun on him and was pointing a rifle. The deputy fired, fatally injuring Hinton, who died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Russell Martin expressed his sorrow in a statement earlier this week, calling the situation a tragedy.

"It is never the outcome anyone wants, but when innocent people are put in harm's way, law enforcement is sometimes forced to make the most difficult decisions," Martin said.

