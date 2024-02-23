Delaware County Election Board meeting on primary ballot challenges to resume on Wednesday

MUNCIE, Ind. − The Delaware County Election Board on Wednesday will resume its meeting considering challenges to candidates on the Republican primary ballot.

The board will meet at 1 p.m. on the second floor of the Delaware County Building.

On Thursday, the Board meeting was brought to a halt when firefighters ordered the County Building evacuated because of a gas leak in a building directly across Washington Street.

The leak was repaired but the delay caused the meeting to be postponed.

Before the Thursday meeting ended, the Board received a new member, local attorney Joe Hunter, who took the place of Ashley Nichols on the Board as the Democratic representative. Nichols had resigned to be able to join the Center Township Board. Joe Hunter was appointed by Ana Quirk Hunter, the Democrat County chairman. She is also Joe Hunter's wife.

On Wednesday, the Board will resume discussion of a challenge to the candidacy of Bradley Bookout, who is running for Delaware County Council. The notary who affixed a seal to Bookout's filing document failed to sign the paperwork. Also a challenge to the filing paperwork of Delaware County Commissioner Sherry Riggin, who is running for re-election, will be considered.

Also on the agenda will be a move to allow high school students to serve as paid poll workers on Election Day, May 7, and be excused from classes for the day.

