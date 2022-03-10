Delaware County hired killer's bid for new murder trial rejected by court of appeals

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Indiana Court of Appeals has rejected a Delaware County man's bid for a new murder trial.

Jess David Woods — now 70 — in 2009 was convicted of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the May 1993 shooting death of 29-year-old Teresa French.

French, the mother of three children, was slain in the garage of her family's Cromer Avenue home. Authorities said the victim's estranged husband, Anthony, had hired Woods to kill his spouse.

Delaware Circuit Court 3 Judge Linda Ralu Wolf sentenced Woods, most recently of the Daleville area, to 100 years in prison.

Wolf last year rejected Woods' bid for post-conviction relief in the form of a new trial.

Woods contended police had not pursued evidence that Anthony French had committed the slaying, and also said hearing problems had prevented him from assisting in his defense at trial.

In a 3-0 decision this week, the Indiana Court of Appeals rejected Woods' appeal of Wolf's 2021 ruling.

The court ruled "the depth and breadth of evidence implicating Woods' guilt presented at trial" made it unlikely any changes in defense strategy would have resulted in his acquittal.

The panel also noted Woods had never told Judge Wolf he was unable to hear testimony at his trial, and a defense attorney had testified the defendant commented on the testimony of others during the proceedings.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman — who as a deputy prosecutor participated in Woods' trial — on Thursday noted Woods "referred to his female victim and all other women as 'scum.'

"However, his misogynistic, violent and brutal actions show who the 'scum' really is. ... It is comforting to know that the only way Jess David Woods will ever get out of prison is in a pine box."

Woods — incarcerated at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City — has a projected release date in March 2058, when he would be 106 years old.

Another jury in 2008 found Anthony French guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The Muncie man, now 60, was later sentenced to 80 years in prison by Robert Barnet Jr., Wolf's predecessor on the Circuit Court 3 bench.

