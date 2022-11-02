Delaware County judge denies I-71 shooter second mental health evaluation

A Delaware County judge has denied a psychological evaluation for the 21-year-old Columbus man who will be sentenced next month for firing a gun into passing cars along Interstate 71 in March.

Common Pleas Court Judge David M. Gormley noted that he would instead review "a thorough presentence report" and a July 27 report by Netcare Forensic Center, which followed Jonathon Myers' June 6 not-guilty plea by reason of insanity.

The Netcare report concluded that Myers was legally sane and aware that his actions were illegal when, after crashing his car north of the Gemini Place/IKEA Way exit in Delaware County on March 11, he opened fire at passing motorists.

Authorities accused Myers of striking at least three vehicles with bullets — including a UPS truck and a van carrying two members of the Madison High School wrestling team and two coaches.

Myers fled when officers arrived, running north along the highway, shooting a Columbus police cruiser and firing at officers chasing him. No motorists were injured; a Columbus police officer was taken to a hospital for treatment out of precaution.

An officer shot Myers, who was then taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.

Myers initially was charged with 27 criminal counts, but he pleaded guilty Oct. 20 to nine of those, including four for attempted aggravated murder and three for attempted murder. He could face life in prison if the sentences are run consecutively.

Myers is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 5 in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

Gormley cited a recent Ohio Supreme Court ruling that "a court is not required to order a psychological report, even if the defense asks the court to consider the defendant's alleged mental health issues before sentencing."

Myers' attorney, Jeremy Dodgion, requested that a more thorough psychological evaluation be paid for by the court, noting his client's post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms and extensive use of alcohol and illegal drugs to treat them. Dodgion told The Dispatch that Myers was "out of his mind" and "doesn't remember much" of the rampage, but takes full responsibility and is remorseful.

"I don't think his intentions were to hurt anybody," he said. "If he could go back and change it all he would."

Myers is permitted to submit his own evaluation but can't afford the cost, Dodgion said.

