Delaware County jury begins deliberations in fatal overdose case

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County jury on Tuesday afternoon was deliberating the fate of a Muncie woman charged in connection with a fatal overdose.

Jessica May Campbell, 33, is charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

Campbell is accused of selling fentanyl, in July 2018, to Ashley Nicole Rudisill, who was 27 — and eight months pregnant — after the time of her fatal overdose, which also killed her unborn child.

Delaware Circuit Court 2 Judge Kimberly Dowling gave the case to the jury about 12:30 p.m.

In his closing remarks to jurors, defense attorney Sam Beasley said while prosecutors tried to portray his client as a "cold-hearted predator," Campbell is "an addict... just like Ashley."

MORE NEWS:

►Formal charges filed in Muncie infant's injuries

►Gunfire in apartment leads to Muncie man's arrest

►Deputies: Portland man manufactured meth in mobile home

Beasley said it would be "completely and totally unfair" to convict Campbell in Rudisill's death, suggesting jurors could not be certain whether the substance that caused the overdose had been provided by his client or another person.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig urged jurors to not accept Beasley's "invitation to that land of fantasy and imagination."

Craig said any inclination to pity Campbell because of her own drug use "goes right out the damned window... as soon as you started selling that poison to other addicts."

(This story will be updated.)

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Jury begins deliberations in Muncie fatal overdose case