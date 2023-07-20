Delaware County killer fails in latest bid for sentence reduction

MUNCIE, Ind. — Convicted killer Matthew Stidham's latest bid to shorten his stay in prison has been rejected.

Stidham, now 50, was 17 when he participated in the robbery and slaying of 31-year-old Daniel Barker, a fellow Eaton resident, in February 1991.

After the Delaware County teenager was convicted of murder, robbery and criminal confinement, then-Judge Richard Dailey imposed a maximum 138-year prison term.

In 1994, the Indiana Supreme Court upheld Stidham's sentence.

However, 26 years later, in 2020, the state Supreme Court said "extraordinary circumstances" had prompted the justices to "revisit our (1994) decision on the appropriateness of Stidham's sentence."

In a 4-1 decision, the court at that time reduced Stidham's sentence by 50 years.

Justice Christopher Goff noted Stidham's "status as a juvenile" at the time of Barker's killing, along with the Delaware County man's "difficult childhood" in reducing his sentence to 88 years.

The court said it was reinforcing "the basic notion that juveniles are different from adults when it comes to sentencing and generally less deserving of the harshest punishment."

This month, Stidham submitted a petition to further modify his prison term that said he "had done exceptionally well since being sentenced."

In a response, Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said under state law, he must consent to Stidham's bid for a reduced sentence, and added he had not "and will not ever give consent for this defendant to file a petition for modification of sentence."

Hoffman had earlier called Stidham's crimes "cold-blooded, heinous and atrocious."

Trial testimony reflected Barker was beaten and stabbed nearly 50 times before his body was thrown into the Mississinewa River.

Two co-defendants — also in their teens at the time of the killing — pleaded guilty to murder and were later released from prison.

Delaware Circuit Court 2 Judge Kimberly Dowling this week denied Stidham's motion for a modification.

Stidham, incarcerated at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, is expected to become eligible for release in about 2035.

During proceedings in 2016, Stidham noted he earned two degrees from Ball State University while incarcerated and had served on the state prison's fire department for several years.

"I have reformed, have engaged in good behavior, my character has improved and I no longer pose a risk to society,"” Stidham said at that time.

