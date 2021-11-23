Delaware County man accused of molesting, threatening boy

MUNCIE, Ind. — An Albany man is accused of sexually assaulting and threatening to kill a boy.

Gregory Stuart Koss, 61, of the 200 block of West Foster Avenue, was arrested Monday evening on preliminary counts of child molesting and intimidation.

He was being held in the Delaware County jail on Tuesday under a $50,000 cash bond.

Albany police launched an investigation into allegations against Koss on Saturday.

The child's father said that when he went to Koss' home looking for his son that day, Koss came to the front door with his genitals partially exposed.

MORE NEWS:

►One dead in Ind. 3 head-on crash north of Muncie

►Nichols wants corruption trial delayed again

►Randolph County man arrested in baseball bat attack

The boy told his mother Koss had been sexually assaulting him for several months.

During an interview on Monday, the child said Koss had assaulted him four times since last spring, including three times in the Albany man's apartment.

He also said Koss had "made threats to hit him if he told anyone and had made the threat to kill him on Saturday if he told anyone," according to an affidavit.

Indiana Department of Child Services officials were also notified of the allegations.

Koss's bond was at first set at $202,500. The Albany man formerly lived in Muncie and Sulphur Springs.

According to state Department of Correction records, Koss was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in northern Indiana's Porter County in 2012.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Albany man arrested in molesting investigation