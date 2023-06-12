Delaware County man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County man has been accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile who was visiting his home.

Aaron Wayne Gilley, 34, of Eaton, was arrested Saturday on preliminary counts of rape, child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor.

Gilley was released from the Delaware County jail on Sunday after posting a $50,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, Eaton police were told on Saturday that Gilley had assaulted the girl, apparently in her early teens, in a camper where he lives with his famly along East South Street.

The juvenile was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for an exam.

In a report, Eaton Police Chief Jay Turner wrote that when interviewed, Gilley at first denied the allegations, but then "admitted to having sexual intercourse with (the girl)."

Court records reflect no prior convictions for the Eaton man.

In other crime news:

Stalking: A Muncie man has been preliminarily charged with stalking after his latest arrest at the home of a local woman.

Christopher Armand Neims, 46, was taken into custody at his accuser's home, along West 10th Street, early Sunday afternoon.

The woman said Neims entered her home about 9:30 a.m. and "walked straight to the bedroom," according to a court document. He was also preliminarily charged with residential entry.

An officer reported Neims had been arrested four times for invasion of privacy and six times for criminal trespass — each time stemming from alleged harassment of the same woman — and had been accused of violating a protective order four times since June 1.

The Muncie man continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Monday under a $10,000 bond.

He also faces two counts of criminal trespass, both filed in Muncie City Court in February.

