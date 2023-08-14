Delaware County man charged in block-party shootings receives January trial date

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County man charged in a July 30 shooting spree that saw 18 people hit by gunfire has received a Jan. 29 trial date.

John L. Vance Jr., 36, is charged in Delaware Circuit Court 2 with two counts of aggravated battery, along with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and criminal recklessness.

The counts against Vance stem from the shootings of 18 people at an early morning block party at Willard and Hackley streets.

They do not specifically refer to the fatal shooting of Joseph Bonner, a 30-year-old Muncie man who died at the scene.

However, witnesses told Muncie police they saw Bonner and Vance —who was reported to be brandishing a handgun — exchanging blows shortly before the gunfire erupted.

CIty police have indicated their investigation of the shootings is continuing, and could result in the filing of additional charges.

In addition to those hit by bullets, a woman at the scene was seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle. A press release issued last week by Mayor Dan Ridenour's office said three victims remained hospitalized and were in stable condition.

Vance — listed in court documents at addresses in both Muncie and Yorktown — continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Monday under a $105,000 bond.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman last week filed a felony firearm enhancement that could add up to 20 years to any sentence Vance might receive if convicted of charges stemming from the shootings.

The two aggravated battery charges are Level 3 felonies carrying up to 16 years in prison, while the criminal recklessness count is a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.

The unlawful possession of a firearm count, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison, alleges Vance's criminal record prohibited him from possessing guns.

According to court records, Vance has previously been convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, along with dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement, battery, domestic battery and false informing.

At an initial hearing last week, Vance told Judge Kimberly Dowling he intended to hire his own attorney.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: January trial date set for Delaware County man charged in shootings