Delaware County man charged in fatal hit-and-run accident

Family and friends gather at Westside Park on Oct. 16, 2018, for a candlelight vigil honoring Joe Minor Jr. The 27-year-old Muncie man was fatally injured on Oct. 5, 2018, when he was struck by a hit and run driver along South Morrison Road.

MUNCIE, Ind. — After an investigation spanning more than three years, Muncie police on Thursday arrested a local man they say was driving a vehicle that struck — and fatally injured — a pedestrian on a westside street.

Mitchel J. Masterson, 23, of rural Eaton, is charged in Delaware Circuit Court 5 with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

Police said Masterson was driving a Buick Rendezvous in the 100 block of South Morrison Road on Oct. 6, 2018, when he struck pedestrian Joe Minor Jr., 27.

Images of the hit-and-run accident— which took place about 11 p.m. — were recorded by a nearby surveillance camera.

Masterson “did not stop and report the crash,” city police investigator Joseph Duckham wrote in an affidavit filed Thursday.

A passerby found the mortally injured Minor in a nearby yard nearly 90 minutes later. The Muncie man was later pronounced dead at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

According to the affidavit, filed by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig:

• City police in recent months received a tip that Masterson had been the driver of the SUV that struck Minor.

• In January 2022, a witness confirmed that Masterson had “showed up at her house late one night and claimed that he had struck a deer on Morrison Road.”

The woman said Masterson and another person went to Morrison Road the following day “to collect debris that had been left behind following the crash.”

She also said the Buick Rendezvous, owned by a member of Masterson’s family, had been damaged when it struck the pedestrian, and was later repaired at an Eaton business.

• In February, detectives found the Rendezvous, which had since been sold. Data from its control module indicated the vehicle had been involved in an event “consistent with a pedestrian strike crash.”

• Other witnesses indicated Masterson had made comments implicating himself in the hit-and-run fatality, at one point saying he had struck “the dude on Morrison Road that got hit.”

One witness indicated Masterson was laughing during a conversation about the accident.

Another, however, said in about 2020, Masterson “broke down crying to her one night that he had hit and killed someone.”

• When interviewed by police on March 8, Masterson at first denied ever been involving in a traffic accident. He later indicated he had struck a deer with a vehicle.

• Detectives found photos of the Rendezvous taken shortly before Minor’s death and not long after the accident. The second photo showed “new damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.”

City police said they determined Thursday that Masterson was being held in the Blackford County jail on unrelated charges.

He will remain there for the time being, they said. The Eaton man's bond in the Delaware County case has been set at $5,000.

According to court records, Masterson has been convicted of possession of meth (three times), disorderly conduct, carrying a handgun without a license and visiting a common nuisance.

