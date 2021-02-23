Delaware County man facing drug charges

Feb. 23—A Delaware County man was jailed Sunday, accused of conspiring to deal drugs near the Oakhurst Homes housing complex and then driving off in a Toyota at 80 mph when Johnstown police arrived, authorities said.

City police charged Rasheen T. Edwards, 26, of Upper Darby, with multiple felony and misdemeanor drug counts, fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person and several traffic summaries.

According to a criminal complaint, police were patrolling the Oakhurst Homes section of Johnstown on Sunday when they witnessed a suspected drug deal between occupants of a Toyota SUV and a Chevrolet HHR parked near buildings 35 and 36.

The Chevy drove off down Daniel Street, turning right onto North Sheridan, driving 50 mph in a posted 25 mph speed zone.

Edwards, driving the Toyota, drove up Daniel Street and made a right on Grandinetti Street before parking near Building 44.

When a police officer approached the Toyota, Edwards allegedly drove off, turning right onto North Sheridan Street, going more than 80 mph, the complaint said.

The Toyota crossed over Laurel Avenue, and without stopping, drove onto Sheridan Street, traveling head-on toward a police cruiser, the complaint said.

The Toyota turned down Rose Alley, then turned right on D Street, heading in the wrong direction. The vehicle stopped in traffic and three men climbed out and ran, the complaint said.

Police said they found Edwards hiding in an abandoned residence. A second man, William Mount, was arrested after he was pulled from the river. Police said Mount is wanted in neighboring counties and is being held in Cambria County Prison. An arrest warrant was issued for a third man, Jamil Branche.

Edwards was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $75,000.

Edwards was arrested in October 2020 when he allegedly punched a pregnant woman six times in the stomach and then body slammed her at a residence in the 500 block of Daniel Street, Tribune-Democrat archives show. Edwards also is alleged to have threatened to shoot her children if she called police.