Delaware County man who killed neighbor with shotgun draws 70-year sentence

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County man who shot his neighbor to death was sentenced Monday to 70 years in prison.

A Delaware Circuit Court 1 jury on Sept. 15 deblirated for less than 30 minutes before finding Cy Erik Alley, 30, guilty of murder in the August 2022 slaying of rural Albany resident Gerald Lee Copley.

Senior Judge Marianne Vorhees imposed a 60-year sentence for the murder conviction, and added 10 years to Alley's prison term as an enhancement for using a firearm to commit the crime.

Testimony during the September trial indicated Alley — who lived across Delaware County Road 500-N from his victim — twice shot Copley with a shotgun in front of the victim's home, then reloaded the firearm before firing two more blasts, including one from nearly point-blank range into Copley's face.

Alley's defense team had pursued an insanity defense, but jurors made no reference to mental illness in finding him guilty of murder.

During a long statement to the judge at Monday's hearing, Alley repeated claims that prosecutors maintain are delusions — that the federal government had somehow directed him to confront Copley over his belief that his neighbor was hacking into his telephone service, and that the gunshots were fired after the victim had threatened him with a device Alley described Monday as being similar to a lightning rod.

No such device was found at the scene. Despite that, Alley said Monday that Copley "chose to use deadly force on a friendly neighbor," adding that he didn't feel Copley "was the victim."

Alley also suggested letters to the judge from Copley's survivors and friends showed they held "quite a bit of a grudge" over the homicide.

Copley's sister, Patricia Haisley, recalled her brother as a man dedicated to his family — including his wife, Pam, and their two children — and longtime friends.

The victim's sister — and Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman, and Judge Vorhees — also made reference to the horrific nature of the slaying.

Hoffman called the defendant "extremely dangerous" to the community, saying Alley had "consistently refused to take his prescribed medication" for mental illness.

He said Alley had shown "not the slightest bit of remorse."

"I don't think he gives a damn, quite honestly," the prosecutor added.

Hoffman also noted that legal efforts by Alley's family — concerned about his mental state — to permanently take his firearms from him were under way in early 2022 when he purchased the shotgun used to kill Copley.

Hoffman recommended Alley receive a 75-year sentence.

Defense attorney Ron Smith, meanwhile, asked the judge to consider that his client had no convictions prior to the homicide.

Vorhees said Alley "has had long-standing mental health issues that he has not addressed."

Alley continued to maintain he had no mental health issues.

After his lengthy statement, the judge stopped several efforts by the defendant to offer additional commentary, including while she was announcing his sentence.

"It's my turn to talk," she told Alley.

Smith said his client would appeal his convictions.

