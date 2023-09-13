Delaware County man pursuing insanity defense as trial in neighbor's slaying begins

MUNCIE, Ind. —Testimony began Wednesday in the trial of a Delaware County man charged with killing his neighbor.

Cy Erik Alley, now 30, is charged with murder in the shooting death — on Aug. 23, 2022 — of Gerald Lee Copley. Defense attorneys Vincent Walker and Ron Smith are pursuing an insanity defense.

In his opening remarks to jurors on Wednesday, Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said Alley had approached the 59-year-old Copley on the day of the homicide and asked whether he had "hacked into" Alley's power grid or cellphone.

Both men lived along Delaware County Road 500-N south of Albany.

After Copley said he knew nothing about Alley's power grid, Alley — driving a pickup truck — left his neighbor's home, the prosecutor said.

More: Judge declines to set bond for Delaware County man charged in slaying

But Alley returned a few minutes later and fired four shotgun blasts at Copley, with the first blast striking the victim in the back and the final shot — fired at close range at the victim's head — causing instantaneous death.

Hoffman said when he was later questioned by police, Copley referred to the last shot fired at the victim, saying, "He wasn't dead yet, so I made sure he was dead."

In his opening statement, defense attorney Walker said his client "was suffering from mental illness" at the time of the slaying, experiencing delusions and paranoid thoughts.

He also said Copley came to believe the "U.S. Armed Forces" had directed him to confront Conley with his concerns about utility "hacking" and "if necessary, kill him."

Walker also claimed Conley's demeanor, at the point when Alley arrived at his home for a second time, had frightened his client.

Hoffman noted two court-appointed mental health professionals had examined Alley and determined he did not fit the legal definition of insanity at the time he took Copley's life.

The first witness called to the stand by prosecutors on Wednesday was Pamela Copley, the shooting victim's wife of 40 years, who told Deputy Prosecutor Steve Sneed that she and her husband had no problems with Alley before the day of the slaying.

Also testifying was a neighbor who was walking, with her toddler son in a stroller, in the area, witnessed the homicide and called emergency responders to the scene.

Albany Police Chief Shannon Fritz testified about responding to the 911 call and finding the shooting victim's remains outside his home, and later that day participating in the capture of Alley at his parent's dairy farm.

The Delaware Circuit Court 1 trial is expected to conclude on Friday. Marianne Vorhees, who retired from the Circuit Court 1 bench in December 2022, is now a senior judge and is presiding over this week's trial.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Trial begins for Delaware County man accused of killing his neighbor