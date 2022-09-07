Delaware County man sentenced to 25 years for sexually exploiting child

A Delaware County man will serve up to 25 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child and distributing and possessing child pornography.

In sentencing Tuesday by United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby, Jeremie Hoyt, 42, of Davenport was also ordered to register as a sex offender and undergo a 30-year term of supervised release, which will start after Hoyt leaves prison.

As part of his previous guilty plea, Hoyt admitted that he used a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct, and in August 2019 and November 2020, produced a sexually explicit photograph and video of the child.

According to United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Hoyt also admitted to distributing the image and video over the Internet to other users on a messaging application and that he still possessed the material on his iPad when law enforcement searched his home last year.

For subscribers:'You help someone live': For those who rely on it, home care shortage in NY devastating

The Arts:'It is the best thing I can do': From war-torn Ukraine, artist's LUMA projection unites

Free parking:Temporary parking lot will open next month on Water Street in downtown Binghamton

The investigation began Nov. 12, 2020, after a tip was made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and New York State Police tracked the child porn to a residence on Mount Vista Drive in Davenport.

On April 28, 2021, State Police showed up with a search warrant, and court documents say investigators found sexual photos and videos of a 14-year-old boy on Hoyt's phone.

"Hoyt admitted that he took zoomed-in pictures … (of the victim) without his knowledge with his cellular telephone," court documents say. "Hoyt further admitted that he sent the image out over the internet to others."

Hoyt also sent a string of text messages to another person about the child porn and video he was sharing, investigators said.

In addition to New York State Police, Hoyt’s case was investigated by U.S. Homeland Security and the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey J. L. Brown as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Story continues

Hoyt had faced a maximum possible prison term of 30 years. He had remained in custody while awaiting sentencing.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Delaware Co. man sentenced to 25 years for sexually exploiting child