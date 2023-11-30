Delaware County men accused of attacking members of their families

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Delaware County men were arrested in recent days after they were accused of attacking members of their families.

Danny Martin Songer, 31, is accused of battering and threatening his sister-in-law, while Larry Allen Stotler, 61, allegedly beat his brother with a cane.

Songer — preliminarily charged with burglary resulting in bodily injury, domestic battery and intimidation — was arrested late Tuesday. The burglary count is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

Muncie police said he entered the home of his brother, along East 26th Street, and attacked and threatened to kill the brother's wife.

His accuser told officers Songer "came into her house uninvited" and then pushed her down, causing her to strike her head against a coffee table.

The woman said while she was on the floor, Songer kicked her in the right shoulder and then struck her in the head when she stood up.

The victim told police the resulting pain was "worse than childbirth." She was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

The woman said Songer said he intended to kill her because she "signed a statement" — a police report filed on Oct. 1, after he allegedly punched her in the face.

Songer in that case was charged Oct. 25 in Delaware Circuit Court 5 with two Level 5 felonies, each carrying up to six years in prison — domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery resulting in bodily injury.

Taken into custody at a southside tavern the night of the more recent alleged attack, Songer continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Thursday under a $30,000 bond.

Court records reflect he had been convicted of crimes including domestic battery (twice), battery, intimidation, residential entry, resisting law enforcement and theft.

Cane attack: Larry Stotler was also arrested Tuesday, after he allegedly attacked his brother in the home they share along Ind. 3 in northern Delaware County.

The brother told sheriff's deputies that the 61-year-old Stotler — who had just returned home after two weeks away — claimed food and marijuana was missing from his bedroom.

His brother said Stotler threatened to kill him and then proceeded to swing a cane "like a baseball bat"

That victim suffered a head laceration and a concussion, according to an affidavit.

Stotler — preliminarily charged with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison, and domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 4 felony — was being held in the jail under a $60,000 bond.

Last year the rural Muncie man was convicted of stalking and possession of meth.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Delaware County men accused of attacking members of their families