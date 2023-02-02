Delaware County mother charged with five counts of neglect

MUNCIE, Ind. — Conditions in her family's Liberty Township home have resulted in five counts of neglect of a dependent being filed against a Delaware County mother.

A sheriff's deputy reported when he arrived at the Whitney Road home of Judy D. Dotson, 38, on Jan. 20, a two-year-old child was "hanging out of an window," despite an outdoor temperature of 26 degrees

"The child also appeared to have not been bathed in several days," the deputy wrote.

The report indicated the home did not have running water and was being "fed electricity by a gas-powered generator."

The home was "filthy," the deputy wrote, "with trash on the floors and dirty dishes piled in the sink," and its only toilet filled with feces.

The five charges filed against Dotson on Thursday in Delaware Circuit Court 1 are Level 6 felonies with maximum 30-month sentences..

Officials with the Indiana Division of Child Services were called to the scene, and agreed to have five children in the home placed in the care of a family member.

Dotson's husband, Christopher J. Dotson, 42, is set to stand trial June 14, in Delaware Circuit Court 3, on two charges filed in March 2021 — domestic battery and neglect of a dependent.

In other crime news:

Neglect case: A Muncie man faces a neglect-of-a-dependent charge after his girlfriend's 2-year-old son reportedly left their home without the man's knowledge.

Coby K. Cline, 26, was charged Thursday in Delaware Circuit Court 1 with neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.

Muncie police said the child had been left in Cline's care and left the family's North Holland Street home. He was observed by a concerned citizen, who alerted officers, as the child walked along East Jackson Street, a four-lane road that carries Ind. 32 through East Muncie.

In a report, an officer wrote that Cline was "working from home upstairs" when the boy left and "seemed uninterested at best."

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: 'Filthy' home conditions lead to neglect charges against Muncie mother