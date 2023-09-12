Delaware County murder trial reset for April; co-defendants strike deals

MUNCIE, Ind. — The trial of a young Anderson man charged with murder in the July 2022 shooting death of a Delaware County resident — most recently set for Oct. 15 — has been rescheduled for next spring.

Alexander Thomas Eugene Geesy — who will observe his 20th birthday next month in the Delaware County jail — is now scheduled to stand trial beginning April 15 on both the murder charge and a count of obstruction of justice.

Delaware County sheriff's deputies said William Randall Coomer Jr., the 38-year-old owner of a tree-trimming business, was shot — in the back — during a confrontation in a cemetery near the victim's home in southern Delaware County.

The fatal shot was allegedly fired after Coomer had confronted the occupants of two vehicles that had driven past his home, along Delaware County Road 500-W, with some occupants cursing at and "flipping off" Coomer's wife.

Geesy's three co-defendants in recent weeks have negotiated plea agreements with prosecutors.

His brother Ryan Joseph Geesy, 23, on Aug, 29 pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice, both Level 5 felonies with maximum six-year prison terms.

Delaware Circuit Court 5 Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. took under an agreement that calls for Ryan Geesy to receive a three-year suspended sentence and be ordered to perform 20 hours of community service. Sentencing is tentatively set for Sept. 26.

The deal also calls for the elder Geesy brother — who has been held in the Delaware County jail for 13 months — to have no contact with his brother or two other co-defendants, Brandi Lynn Zirkle and Dawn S. Schattner.

Zirkle, a 33-year-old Anderson resident, on July 13 pleaded guilty to the same two charges.

Her deal calls for Zirkle to be sentenced to two years on electronic home detention and 40 hours of community service. Three counts of neglect of a dependent would also be dismissed.

Her sentencing hearing is tentatively set for Sept. 28.

The 54-year-old Schattner — who is Zirkle's mother — is scheduled to plead guilty to one or more charges on Jan. 24, She is charged with assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice and neglect of a dependent.

An agreement signed in late August said she could return to her home in Tennessee so long as she contacts a probation officer weekly.

Deputies said the Geesy brothers and Zirkle fled to Tennessee in the wake of the homicide. They were arrested when they returned to Muncie a few days later.

