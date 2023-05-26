Delaware County parents arrested after 2-year-old son overdoses

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Delaware County parents were arrested Thursday after their two-year-old son reportedly overdosed on opioids.

The events leading to the arrests of Joshua Rae Thurston, 39, and Tiffany Grace Anderson, 34, began about 8:30 a.m., when emergency responders were sent to the couple's Daleville home — in the 15900 block of West Main Street — after receiving a report of a two-year-old child in cardiac arrest.

A passerby reportedly performed CPR, and the boy became "semi-responsive" after an ambulance crew administered two doses of Narcan, a medication used to counteract the symptoms of an opioid overdose.

The child was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, and was later transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where he received a third dose of Narcan.

Physicians at both hospitals said his condition "was likely the result of an opioid overdose," according to an affidavit.

Daleville police officers received a warrant to search the home, and reported finding "multiple countertop surfaces that contained trace amounts of fentanyl."

When officers found Thurston at the home early Thursday evening, he was described as "yelling and taking an aggressive posture."

He was arrested — on preliminary counts of neglect of a dependent and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug — and continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Friday under a $50,000 bond.

His record includes convictions for driving while intoxicated (at least six times) and burglary (twice).

Anderson was also arrested, on a count of neglect of a dependent, and was being held under a $40,000 bond.

She has been convicted of dealing in meth, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe and theft.

