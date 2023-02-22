Delaware County property reportedly raided by federal agents

MUNCIE, Ind. — Federal agents on Wednesday reportedly raided a property along Delaware County Road 200-W in southern Delaware County.

By mid-day, no announcements had been made regarding what brought the agents to the Monroe Township property.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Department was "made aware" of the operation, but is not involved, Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley said.

Wednesday's reported activity was not believed to be connected to the years-long federal investigation of corruption in city government during the administration of former Mayor Dennis Tyler.

A spokesperson for the FBI in Indianapolis said that office was not involved in a raid in Delaware County on Wednesday. A phone message seeking information from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives did not prompt an immediate response.

