Delaware County prosecutor to oppose bond release for accused I-71 shooter, citing warrants

A Columbus man charged with attempted aggravated murder for shooting at occupied vehicles March 11 on Interstate 71, hitting three plus a police cruiser, had his first court appearance Tuesday, but only to set up future court dates.

Jonathan Myers, 21, of the city's Northland neighborhood, appeared via video from the Delaware County Jail, where he has been since his discharge Tuesday from OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he was recovering from gunshot injuries after exchanging gunfire with police.

Columbus police and the Ohio Highway Patrol said Myers crashed a 2014 Ford Fusion into a cable median off the left or west side of northbound I-71 around mile marker 123, north of the Edward Powell Road overpass and the Gemini Place / IKEA Way interchange in the portion of the city of Columbus in Delaware County. Myers is accused of then getting out of the vehicle, running back and forth across I-71, arguing with a female passenger who also got out of the car, and firing shots at passing motorists on the interstate.

Delaware County Common Pleas Court Magistrate Alexis Hartman presided over Myers' initial appearance, scheduling another hearing for Monday at 2:30 p.m. with Judge David M. Gormley to determine what his bond should be.

Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa A. Schiffel has filed a motion to deny Myers' bond.

"There are five pending warrants on him in Franklin County," Schiffel said. "He posted bond in those matters ... and then he failed to appear in court."

Records show those five Franklin County Common Pleas Court warrants include:

Felony charges of possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl and receiving stolen property from an offense on Nov. 12, 2019.

A felony charge of failure to comply, fleeing and eluding, on Dec. 12, 2019.

A felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance on April 30, 2020.

Felony charges of illegal manufacture of drugs (fentanyl), trafficking in fentanyl (two counts), possession and trafficking of cocaine, and receiving stolen property involving a stolen gun on Sept. 24, 2020.

A 28-count indictment with multiple charges of trafficking in fentanyl and possession of a weapon while a convicted felon (weapons under disability) on Nov. 11, 2020. The trafficking charges come with a major drug offender specification that, if convicted, would carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 11 years each.

In addition, there is a warrant in Franklin County Municipal Court for Myers' arrest for a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. He was also arrested for domestic violence in 2020, but that case was dismissed, records indicate.

"I don't know that he's likely to come back to court (if released on bond)," Schiffel said. "And I need to make sure my community is kept safe by requesting that he be held without bond."

Magistrate Hartman also set a preliminary hearing for Myers at 3 p.m. on March 25.

Altogether, Myers is accused of hitting three vehicles on the interstate with gunfire plus a Columbus police cruiser before officers shot him.

One of the three vehicles struck carried two student members of the Madison High School wrestling team and two coaches who were traveling to Ohio State University's Schottenstein Center for the state wrestling competition. A UPS truck was also struck along with another vehicle.

Myers's case will also "very soon" be presented to a grand jury which may consider evidence to warrant additional charges, said Schiffel, who did not speculate what those charges might be.

This is the latest incident of gun violence Schiffel has had to prosecute, including two shootings inside Polaris Fashion Place and one nearby. Schiffel said that all of it is being handled aggressively whether the offenders live in Delaware County or elsewhere.

"Regardless of where you're from, if you come into Delaware County and you shoot at law enforcement or you shoot in a public area like the mall, we're going to hold you fully accountable for your reckless behavior," she said.

