Delaware County redevelopment commission gets new Ford Explorers for sheriff's department

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County Redevelopment Commission has approved the acquisition of seven new Ford Explorer SUVs for use by the county sheriff's department. Total cost of the purchase, through a lease to own contract, was $378,550.

Commission member James King on Wednesday said the vehicles were purchased through Hubler Ford in Muncie. He was told the police SUVs were originally ordered on behalf of the Anderson Police Department, but he did not know why the sale to Anderson police did not go through.

Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner said he appreciated the commissioners' help in buying the vehicles. The department fleet was in need of an upgrade but its budget allows for the purchase of just three vehicles a year.

Skinner said his department still plans on buying the three vehicles budgeted for this year. The seven SUVs are already in the county's possession and will be outfitted with lights and decals for use in coming weeks. The seven Explorers will be added to the sheriff's fleet for use as patrol vehicles.

Muncie Police also are interested in making a purchase of the available vehicles but no decision has yet been made, according to Deputy Police Chief Christopher Deegan.

He said the city police department did not want to miss a good opportunity to acquire needed vehicles, and local police have had a good working relationship with Hubler in the past.

King said the county was fortunate, given wider supply issues, to find the four-wheel-drive patrol vehicles with needed options, ready for use.

Skinner said the SUVs already equipped with "police package" options were a real find. Police vehicles with the high-performance packages are normally on order six to eight months before they are delivered to the department.

