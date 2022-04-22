Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner faces re-election challenge from Commissioner James King

Sheriff Tony Skinner at the Delaware County Justice Center Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Sheriff Tony Skinner was asked last week whether it surprised him to be facing a Republican primary challenge from Delaware County Commissioner James King.

Skinner — a Delaware County deputy for two decades before he unseated Democrat Ray Dudley in the 2018 sheriff's race — responded, "It did."

King — in the middle of his third four-year term as commissioner, and Daleville's police chief for the past 16 years — said he had believed 2022 was "a perfect time for me to put my name out there for sheriff."

"I always said one of these days I would be running for sheriff," he added.

The commissioner said he was motivated to run to raise the morale of employees of the sheriff's department.

"I see us losing correctional staff, I see us losing road deputies," King said. "The administration says it's the pay. The ones I've talked to say it's more than the pay."

Chief of police James King at the Daleville Town Hall Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Skinner said he was proud of the job he has done leading the department — of about 120 employees, including jail officers — since 2019.

"You're never going to make everybody happy," Skinner said. "But I sleep well at night knowing I'm fighting for our guys, our deputies and our correction officers. I will continue to do that. I'll always make decisions based on what's best for our people."

Jeff Stanley, Skinner's chief deputy, acknowledged difficulty in retaining jail officers has resulted in frustration both for those who work in the jail, at times ordered to take on overtime shifts, and for deputies who are sometimes pulled off road patrols to fill in at the jail.

"By statute, there are certain things we have to do, and (operating) that jail is top priority," Stanley said. He also suggested the morale of employees had been harmed by commissioners no longer recognizing their labor union,

Skinner said manpower "continues to be a challenge for us, especially at the jail

"It is what it is. There's no getting around it."

The sheriff said he had fulfilled a 2018 campaign by "increasing the number of road deputies that we have.

"We got rid of a lot of fluff positions on the department and moved that person to the road," Skinner said. "I think it's safer for the community because it gives us quicker response times,"

The sheriff said he also was proud of working with Muncie Police Chief Nate Sloan to reform the long-dormant Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force.

"They're doing good things," Skinner said. "That's definitely something that was a priority ... There's a lot of big targets in Muncie, and we're whittling away at them."

King — who announced Ron Halbert, a veteran Indiana State Police trooper, would be his chief deputy — said Skinner, in seeking support for proposed raises for deputies and jail officers in 2021, had frightened residents of unincorporated portions of Delaware County.

According to the commissioner, Skinner suggested unless deputies and jail officers were better paid, they would move onto other jobs, forcing rural residents to call state troopers when they needed help.

"You need to protect your community," King said. "You don't need to scare them."..

"That's absolutely not true," Skinner responded. "I never said anything that even could be construed that way. That's just somebody saying something that's trying to take my job."

Both Republicans said they would continue to work with Delaware County Council in pursuit of pay hikes for the department's employees.

King noted he was a jailer before joining the Daleville Police Department and said he would create a "family atmosphere" in the sheriff's department and also "move people in the right positions where they need to be."

Skinner said deputies were participating in training "more than we ever have in my time here."

The sheriff said he would also continue to work to "give the guys the equipment they need to do the job that they were hired for."

The winner of the May 3 Republican primary will face off this fall against Democrat David Williams, a sergeant with the sheriff's department, who is unopposed in the primary.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Daleville police chief challenges Delaware County sheriff for GOP seat