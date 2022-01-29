Delaware County Sheriff's Department seeks help finding runaway teen

Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
·1 min read
Lucas Caldwell
Lucas Caldwell

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a 15-year-old Muncie youth who ran away from home.

Lucas Marvin Caldwell — a white male who is five feet nine inches tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and curly brown hair — was last seen by his mother on Dec. 23.

However, there has been Facebook activity on his account, according to a news release. The youth has a cellphone but "will not answer his phone," the release said.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to call John Branson, a detective with the sheriff's department, at 747-7881, extension 446.

If there is no message, please leave a message.

MORE NEWS:

►Missing Muncie teen found in Georgia; Silver Alert canceled

If the teen is seen "out and about," please call an emergency dispatcher at 911.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Delaware County sheriff's detective searching for runaway teen

