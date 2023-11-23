Delaware County tax collections expected to top $120 million this year

MUNCIE, Ind. − Delaware County Treasurer Brad Polk reported to the county council Tuesday that property tax collection was going as normal this year.

Polk said about $117 million had been collected this year with another $3 million or so expected to come in before the end of the year. So the property taxes collected from residents is expected to be between $120 million to $121 million.

The treasurer said results were what was expected, and the number of people paying was in line with past results.

Polk also reported to the council that county investments have delivered $3.2 million in income for the county so far this year.

"We are on target with previous years on our collections," he said.

