Delaware County toddler's 'near-fatal brain injury' results in arrest

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Farmland man has been arrested in connection with life-threatening injuries suffered by his former girlfriend's 18-month-old son.

Andrew Michael Scott, 19, is preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

An investigation by the Delaware County Sheriff's Department began on March 17, when the child — a resident of Gaston — was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for treatment, then was flown by medical helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

A report by Rodrick Richman, an investigator with the sheriff's department, indicated the child was "rushed" into surgery, and underwent a craniotomy, giving physicians access to a portion of his brain.

The child's condition after arrival at the Indianapolis hospital was listed as "extremely critical," and he was placed on a ventilator and feeding tube.

A physician with Riley's child protection team said the toddler had suffered a "near-fatal, acute traumatic brain injury," and also had fractures in his back.

The team found the injuries were "non-accidental/inflicted," and said the child would require ongoing physical, occupational and speech therapy.

According to an affidavit:

• Scott said he put the toddler down for a nap, and later determined the boy was "screaming bloody murder," with his eyes rapidly blinking.

• Scott had been dating the child's mother for about two months. During that period, bruises had been noticed on her son, along with ruptured blood vessels in his eyes. "Multiple people" told investigators the boy did not like Scott.

• A witness reported seeing Scott "aggressively" picking up the child and putting him down. The child's mother and other witnesses said they had discussed with Scott his rough handling of the child.

• Scott admitted to "disciplining (the boy) in the past, including spanking."

The Farmland man was being held in the Delaware County jail on Wednesday under a $50,000 bond.

His arrest came during National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

