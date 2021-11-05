In Delaware court, Hertz fights claims it had customers falsely arrested

Dozens of former customers of Hertz Car Rental continue to pursue claims in Delaware court that the company misled police in order to have them arrested.

Hanna “John” Ayoub is one of those former customers. He rented a truck in April 2019 from the Hertz Car Rental office at the Wilmington train station, a transaction that eventually turned into him being jailed for months before criminal charges against him were dropped, he said.

“I lost everything, my life, my reputation, everything,” said Ayoub, who spent some three months incarcerated after being charged with stealing the truck he had rented from Hertz, according to court documents.

He is one of dozens pursuing claims against Hertz Car Rental in Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, claiming the company ignored payments and rental extensions and had police arrest them on false claims that they had stolen rental vehicles.

Hanna "John" Ayoub said that he lost everything after Hertz Car rental filed a false police report against him, for which he had to spend four months in prison.

Ayoub said he was making $300 weekly payments to Hertz for the truck, and extended the rental multiple times, according to receipts he provided to DelawareOnline.com/The News Journal.

“By the third week, just after the extension, when they (Hertz) said everything was good and charged me for it, I received a call the following day saying that I am not authorized to use the vehicle anymore, even though I had been charged,” Ayoub said.

His lawsuit claims he told Hertz representatives about numerous payments he made extending the rental and provided recordings of those phone calls to company officials.

“They said that they had no record of the extension on the vehicle, despite speaking to them a day before and receiving confirmation,” Ayoub said in an interview. “Everything just turned into a nightmare from that point onward.”

About a month later, in June 2019, police officers arrested Ayoub at his home in New Jersey and charged him in Delaware and New Jersey criminal courts with crimes related to stealing the vehicle.

The case ended four months later when the Delaware Department of Justice and New Jersey prosecutors dismissed the charges after receiving bank statements and call recordings from Ayoub's attorney, according to court records.

Others have filed similar claims against Hertz for such “egregious business malpractices,” according to civil litigation ongoing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington.

Hertz's communications director declined comment.

The plaintiffs' claims have a common theme: Hertz gave police incorrect or incomplete information leading to customers being imprisoned despite meeting their rental contract and payment obligations. Attorneys have argued that Hertz knowingly withholds customers' payment history when filing theft reports to police.

This stemmed from Hertz failing to internally validate and verify information submitted for police reports in an effort to cut down costs, essentially, “letting the police find the cars it has lost,” the lawsuits state.

The company has faced multiple lawsuits and issues with police over the issue, said Francis Malofiy, an attorney representing some claimants.

Rental car company Hertz announced a deal to buy 100,000 Tesla Model 3's by the end of 2022, in the biggest single-purchase for Tesla to date.

“Due to the inaccuracy in reports filed by Hertz, as they do not internally verify the claims, law enforcement agencies in Louisville and Indianapolis have stopped acting on their reports,” Malofiy said.

Ayoub filed suit along with other plaintiffs in May 2020. Proceedings in Hertz's bankruptcy case will decide whether the claims move forward, his attorney said.

On Thursday, bankruptcy court judge Mary Walrath heard arguments over evidence in the cases and whether the claims should be allowed to continue.

During the hearing, attorneys for Hertz argued some of the claims should be thrown out based on when they were filed, but the judge allowed those claims to move forward under the condition that the plaintiffs file individual amended and more specific details about each claim.

Ahead of the hearing, Malofiy argued that Hertz is trying to have the complaints “swept under the rug” by seeking to have them dismissed in legal “technicalities” in bankruptcy court.

Earlier this year, Hertz came out of bankruptcy and is currently planning to sell investment shares to the public. The company filed for bankruptcy in May 2020.

“Hertz is using its own bankruptcy, from which it is emerging unimpaired, to attempt to shield itself from liability arising from the customers it has victimized,” Malofiy said.

Plaintiff's attorneys arguing in court Thursday said there could be hundreds, if not thousands, more cases.

Part of Thursday's hearing focused on what records the company keeps that would detail the scope of the practices that led to the claims against them.

Malofiy said Hertz maintains an internal secret database where it records false arrest cases.

An aerial view of the Wilmington Train Station and the Christina River.

The existence of the database was revealed after South Carolina attorney Fritz Jekel, who was fighting a similar case against Hertz, was provided with the database under a confidentiality agreement, according to court correspondence.

“They produced in less than a week, a dataset, compiled by three third-party administrators that precoded to be information on false arrests and theft or conversion claims made by renters against Hertz from 2008 through 2016,” Jekel said.

Jekel said that he is bound by a protective order from sharing the data.

The plaintiffs' attorneys argued that they should be allowed access to an alleged internal database that Hertz has kept, proving that they had prior knowledge of the issue. Hertz has denied any awareness about a false-arrest problem and maintained its stance during the hearing.

The attorneys argue that the database is important because it shows Hertz had actual notice of the problem and claims for years but deliberately failed to take action in order to avoid administrative and security costs.

At Thursday's hearing, the judge agreed to have future discussions about the plaintiff's potential access to the database.

"We are encouraged by today's important ruling, which enables us to proceed with our efforts to hold Hertz accountable for the damage it has inflicted upon the lives of so many victims,” Malofiy said.

Vehicle renters have filed lawsuits against the corporation in the past and courts have ruled in their favor. In September 2017, a Philadelphia jury issued a six-figure verdict against Hertz for similar conduct in a case brought by Hertz customer Kelly Grady, according to court documents.

In January 2017, a federal jury in Galveston, Texas, issued a verdict against the company for similar conduct and in favor of Hertz customer Michael Gray, per court documents, and settled a case of two customers for being wrongfully arrested and jailed.

Other cases have also been filed in Virginia and Pennsylvania, according to court documents.

Contact Yusra Asif at yqureshia@delawareonline.com.

