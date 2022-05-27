Delaware Court Rules Julia Haart Does Not Own 50 Percent of Elite World Group

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luisa Zargani
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Silvio Scaglia Haart
    Italian businessman
  • Julia Haart
    American fashion designer, and entrepreneur
  • Lanny Davis
    Lanny Davis
    American lawyer, author, and lobbyist

MILAN — A Delaware Court has curbed Julia Haart’s attempts to claim that she had equal ownership of Elite World Group.

Attorney Lanny Davis, who represents Haart’s estranged husband Silvio Scaglia, held a media conference call to clarify that recent claims about equal ownership of the modeling agency made by Haart were unfounded and to challenge the Netflix filming of “My Unorthodox Life” at 70 Vestry Street, since, he said, the apartment belongs to Scaglia and not to Haart.

More from WWD

On Thursday, Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware ruled that Haart does not have equal ownership of Elite World Group, deliberating that Scaglia, who is chairman of the global talent agency, is the controlling owner of the group and its parent company, Freedom Holding Inc.

Haart “is therefore not entitled to the relief she seeks in Counts I, II, III and IV,” which are the four counts relating to her claims about owning 50 percent of all of Scaglia’s properties and businesses, Davis said. The judge said this expedited ruling is in “advance of my final opinion” but represents his key legal findings.

However, the judgment did say Haart remains free to pursue her other claims in the suit, including “breach of fiduciary duty” allegations against Scaglia laid out in Article V of the case.

John P.L. Kelly, a spokesman for Haart, said Friday, “It is frustrating to see Silvio Scaglia’s empty words continue to bend reality. He told everyone that Julia was a 50-50 partner, including bankers, investors, employees and Julia herself. He also avowed to their equally shared ownership stake in signed legal documents such as PPP loan applications and tax returns. Today’s order is only preliminary and not final. We will have further comment once the judge’s final decision is issued.”

During the call, Scaglia’s attorney said Haart “lied” a day earlier by asserting that Zurn’s decision was not final. “Just read the court’s decision,” he said firmly. “She knew she was lying when she said she had 50 percent ownership [of EWG]. I usually don’t accuse anyone of lying unless I have overwhelming evidence, but she lied repeatedly under oath.

“The apartment is in what is now proven company property — which I believe Ms. Haart is no longer entitled to use,” Davis said, adding that he had sent a cease-and-desist demand to Netflix and its producers, asking them to stop filming the series in the apartment. “She signed a contract with Netflix, saying that she ‘owned’ the apartment — a lie.”

Zurn’s decision comes in response to a petition filed by Haart on Feb. 11, claiming equal ownership of the company — just two days after being terminated as chief executive officer of EWG.

“This is not a preliminary decision,” Davis said.

Scaglia noted: “I always had faith that ‘fake it till you make it,’ [a motto often “promoted” by Haart, underscored Davis] would not hold up in a court of law. The challenge to my ownership of Freedom and EWG was always based on her lies, and I’m happy to have this behind me.”

“Fake it means to lie and now the lies are catching up,” echoed Davis.

Haart “must retract all inaccurate statements made to the media and business community that she owned 50 percent of Freedom, EWG or associated properties. Even after Vice Chancellor Zurn’s final order, Ms. Haart could not resist trying to ‘fake it,’ saying that the court’s decision wasn’t ‘final,’” Davis continued.

Zurn rejected Haart’s “four false claims that she owned 50 percent of Scaglia’s companies and property.”

As reported in the final order issued by Zurn, petitioner Haart brought her claims against Scaglia, relating to their joint ownership of two Delaware entities: nominal respondents Freedom Holding Inc. and Elite World Group LLC. EWG is the parties’ operating company, which Haart and Scaglia own through Freedom, EWG’s sole member.

Haart and Scaglia have each held management positions at Freedom and EWG. In February 2022, Scaglia “purported to remove Haart from her positions at both companies through a series of written consents. He wielded his claimed control of Freedom to remove Haart from the Freedom board by written consent; then, Freedom, as EWG’s managing member, removed her from the EWG board, and then Scaglia, together with the other remaining EWG board member, fired her as EWG’s CEO,” Zurn writes.

Haart filed a petition with the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware on Feb. 11, followed by an amended and supplemented petition on Feb. 28.

The amended petition asserted that Haart and Scaglia own equal 50 percent shares of all classes of Freedom stock so that, based on that, Haart contended that Freedom is deadlocked and EWG’s affairs are irreparably frozen. “She argues Scaglia’s removal of her from her positions at both entities was therefore invalid because he did not have the ability to control Freedom,” continued Zurn, seeking judicial dissolution of Freedom.

Scaglia filed two counterclaims, seeking competing declarations that his actions were valid and Haart filed a motion to expedite her claims, which Zurn granted in March.

On March 25, Zurn entered a status quo order, stabilizing Freedom and EWG while the parties litigated their claims. The Status Quo Order declared that during the pendency of this litigation Scaglia was the sole director of Freedom; Scaglia and Paolo Barbieri were the directors of EWG;  Barbieri held the title of CEO of EWG, and Haart held no positions at either Freedom or EWG. It also placed limits on Freedom’s and EWG’s business operations.

“Though a memorandum opinion documenting that decision remains in progress, I have made my key factual findings and legal conclusions. In a two-step intended to expedite finality and steady Freedom and EWG, I am issuing this order in advance of my final opinion,” Zurn wrote on May 26. “It is hereby ordered that: Judgment will be entered in Scaglia’s favor on Counts I, II, III, and IV of the Amended Petition and on both of Scaglia’s counterclaims. Each of Haart’s claims is predicated on her assertion that she owns 50 percent of all classes of Freedom stock. Upon careful review of the trial record and post-trial briefs, and for the reasons detailed in my forthcoming memorandum opinion, I find that Haart does not own 50 percent of Freedom’s preferred stock. Haart is therefore not entitled to the relief she seeks in Counts I, II, III and IV. And for the same reasons, Scaglia is entitled to the relief he seeks in his counterclaims.  The Status Quo Order is vacated.  The parties may take up any remaining issues, including Haart’s outstanding breach of fiduciary duty claim against Scaglia in Count V of the Amended Petition, after I issue my forthcoming final opinion and order of judgment.”

— With contributions from Lisa Lockwood

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Ways To Develop and Maintain Professional Relationships When You’re Working Remotely

    It's been over a year since the pandemic began, and the professional working landscape is vastly different from 12+ months ago. And for many workers, the changes are positive. According to Microsoft's...

  • Donald Trump’s Media Company Seeks “Cancelled” Shows, News and Podcasts for Its Subscription Streaming Service

    Former President Donald Trump appears intent to launch a subscription streaming video service, even as his company’s flagship product Truth Social has thus far failed to take off. Trump Media and Technology Group, led by CEO Devin Nunes, is actively beginning to build out the streaming service, and securities filing Friday details what the company […]

  • Tesla 'ambushed' a worker with an arbitration clause, judge rules, so now it has to fight her sexual harassment claim in court

    Tesla worker Jessica Barraza compared the carmaker's Fremont factory to a "frat house" in a sexual harassment complaint against the company.

  • Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe

    Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into his business practices, a state appeals court ruled Thursday, rejecting his argument that he be excused from testifying because his answers could be used in a parallel criminal probe. A four-judge panel in the appellate division of the state’s trial court upheld Judge Arthur Engoron's Feb. 17 ruling, which enforced subpoenas requiring that Trump and his two eldest children — Ivanka and Donald Jr. — give deposition testimony in Attorney General Letitia James’ probe. “The existence of a criminal investigation does not preclude civil discovery of related facts, at which a party may exercise the privilege against self-incrimination," the appellate panel wrote, citing the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and other legal protections for witnesses.

  • Apple to increase starting pay for U.S. workers

    The starting pay for the company's U.S. team members will rise to $22 per hour, or higher based upon the market, a 45% jump from 2018 levels, Apple said in a statement to Reuters. "This year as part of our annual performance review process, we're increasing our overall compensation budget," a company spokesperson said. Apple has informed some workers their annual reviews would be advanced by three months and the new pay will take effect in early July, the Wall Street Journal, which first the changes in compensation, said.

  • Exclusive-How a Russian billionaire shielded assets from European sanctions

    Russian businessman Andrey Melnichenko ceded ownership of two of the world's largest coal and fertilizers companies to his wife the day before he was sanctioned by the European Union, according to three people familiar with the matter. Melnichenko, who built his fortune in the years following the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, gave up his stakes in the coal producer SUEK AO and fertilizer group EuroChem Group AG on March 8, the day of his 50th birthday, leaving his wife, Aleksandra Melnichenko, the beneficial ownership of the companies, the people said. Until March 8, Melnichenko owned the two companies through a chain of trusts and corporations stretching from Moscow and the Swiss town of Zug to Cyprus and Bermuda, according to legal filings reviewed by Reuters.

  • Texas bar seeks to punish AG Ken Paxton for election lawsuit

    The State Bar of Texas sued Wednesday to punish state Attorney General Ken Paxton for his failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus claims of fraud, raising a new legal danger for the Republican the day after he secured his party's nomination for a third term. The state bar asked a Dallas-area court to impose unspecified discipline on the state's top lawyer, alleging that Paxton's petitioning of the U.S. Supreme Court to block President Joe Biden’s victory was “dishonest.” The formal accusation of professional misconduct makes Paxton one of the highest-profile attorneys to face a potential threat to their law license for a role in former President Donald Trump’s effort to delegitimize his defeat.

  • Michael Sussmann will not testify in trial, defense rests ahead of closing arguments

    Michael Sussmann will not testify in his own defense during his trial on charges that the FBI when he brought allegations of a communications channel between Trump and a Russian bank

  • FedEx contractors denied workers overtime pay, feds say. Now, they’re paying it back

    The Alabama delivery companies also failed to keep track of workers’ hours, the department of labor said.

  • Woman reaches settlement with Hockey Canada, CHL after alleged sexual assault

    A woman has dropped a lawsuit and agreed to a settlement after alleging she was sexually assaulted by eight junior hockey players in 2018.

  • Trump family must testify in New York fraud investigation, appeals court rules

    An appeals court ruled that Donald Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, must comply with subpoenas and testify in a civil investigation by the New York attorney general's office. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates shares the latest on "Red and Blue."

  • Trump loses appeal and must testify in New York civil probe of his business practices

    A New York appeals court has ruled that former President Trump must answer questions under oath in the state's civil investigation into his business practices.

  • A class action lawsuit accuses Advocate Aurora of driving up prices to more than 44 % of the national average for medical care

    The lawsuit alleges Advocate Aurora Health uses its status as the largest health care system in Wisconsin to raise prices for employers.

  • Amazon alters complaint against former employees, likely prolonging legal battle

    An email sent to Jeff Bezos in 2019 sheds light on what triggered the investigation into two former employees.

  • Texas seeks discipline for top lawyer over 'dishonest' election claims

    Texas state regulators on Wednesday asked a judge to discipline the state's top lawyer, Attorney General Ken Paxton, arguing he made "dishonest" claims of election fraud in a U.S. Supreme Court petition that supported former President Donald Trump's challenge to the 2020 presidential election. The Texas State Bar, an agency that oversees licensed attorneys in the state, filed a lawsuit against Paxton in state court in Dallas. "Respondent’s representations were dishonest," the state bar's Commission for Lawyer Discipline said in the complaint, referring to Paxton's petition at the high court.

  • Missouri DMV workers accused of making illegal license plate deals

    Three employees allegedly made connections at a church and a strip club to take money under the table to license vehicles with delinquent taxes and no insurance. All face felony charges.

  • Spanish court dismisses Shakira appeal in tax fraud case

    A court in Spain on Thursday dismissed Colombian singer Shakira's appeal in a tax fraud case, paving the way for a trial after a judge previously concluded there was enough evidence to suggest the pop star may have avoided her fiscal obligations to the state. The case first made headlines in December 2018 after Spanish prosecutors charged the singer with failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($15.5 million) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. Shakira, 45, denied any wrongdoing when she testified in June 2019.

  • Lawsuit seeks to revoke FAA license for Georgia spaceport

    Opponents of a proposed launchpad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast are asking a court to throw out the project's government license, saying the Federal Aviation Administration failed to correctly assess the risks of firing rockets over homes and a barrier island popular with tourists. Attorneys for the Southern Environmental Law Center filed suit in U.S. District Court seeking to revoke the launch site operator license the FAA granted in December to the planned Spaceport Camden. Officials in coastal Camden County have spent the past decade and more than $10 million seeking to build a spaceport for launching satellites into orbit.

  • Lawsuit filed over plane crash that killed 8 off Outer Banks

    The families of four people — including three teens — who died in a February plane crash off the North Carolina coast are suing the companies that owned the plane and employed the pilot, who also died.

  • Judge throws out Trump’s suit to block NY AG probe

    A federal judge on Friday threw out a lawsuit filed by former President Trump seeking to block the New York attorney general from investigating his business practices. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes, who sits on the federal district court for upstate New York, comes just a day after a state appeals court…