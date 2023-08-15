Delaware DA: illegal immigrant charged with rape

Aug. 15—Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith announced an illegal immigrant was indicted for rape.

According to a media release, Cruz Garcia, 43, was indicted by a Delaware County Grand Jury on Aug. 10 stemming from an incident that occurred the evening of July 25. He was charged with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony; first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class E felony; and first-degree rape, a class B felony.

According to the State Police Public Information Report, Garcia was arrested by troopers from the Margaretville barracks July 26 and charged with first-degree rape. The report also said Garcia was from Fleischmanns.

The first count of the indictment accuses Garcia of strangling the victim to the point that she nearly lost consciousness, the release said. The second count alleges he unlawfully restrained the victim under circumstances that exposed her to serious physical injury. The third count accuses him of forcibly engaging in sexual intercourse without the victim's consent by means of forcible compulsion. The victim was transported to the hospital emergency room because of the injuries she sustained.

The events occurred while Garcia was released on separate unrelated felony charges from Orange County, the release said. Garcia was charged June 12, for felony driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The release said Garcia lacks any legal status in the U.S., and was wanted by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, due to an unrelated criminal conviction, prior to the Orange County indictment or the indictment in Delaware County. He is currently in ICE custody in Batavia, awaiting deportation proceedings.

In a letter, Stacy Osborn, director of Safe Against Violence, thanked the agencies involved with the case — the DA's office, State Police, Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Bassett Healthcare SANE staff and Safe Against Violence Victims Advocates.