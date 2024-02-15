Delaware facing another round of snow on Saturday. Here's the weekend weather forecast

Mother Nature seems to be trying to get Delaware's snowfall totals back to average.

The National Weather Service is predicting a winter storm will blow through the area Friday, bringing snow to the First State.

How much snow will Delaware get?

According to the National Weather Service, New Castle County and northern Kent County are expected to receive 2-3 inches of snow. Southern Kent County and northern Sussex County are expected to get 1-2 inches of snow. Southern Sussex County is expected to get less than an inch.

Good morning! Today will be generally dry, but a weak clipper system will pass tonight, bringing a few rain and snow showers and some strong gusty winds. After a brief lull later Friday, another low pressure likely brings accumulating snow to the region for Friday night. pic.twitter.com/q84LAPsMLU — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) February 15, 2024

When will it start snowing in Delaware?

After a partly cloudy Thursday and Friday where highs will reach the low to mid-40s in Delaware, a cold front will move into the state early Saturday morning. Snow will start in New Castle County around 1 a.m. Saturday morning and move into Kent and Sussex counties around 3 a.m., according to Accueweather.com. The snow will remain in the state until 7 a.m.

How long will the snow be in Delaware?

Once the snow moves out, the skies will be cloudy, but temperatures will climb into the upper 30s. Sunday's forecast calls for sunny skies and highs in the low 40s, so whatever show we receive on Saturday morning should easily be gone by Monday.

How much snow has Delaware got this season?

After almost two years without snow, Delaware has at least modestly broken the drought while avoiding back-breaking amounts to shovel.

According to the National Weather Service, Wilmington has received 9.6 inches of snow this winter. The total is below average, which is 13.1 inches.

In other parts of the state, Dover has received 7 inches of snow and Seaford has received 3.5 inches, according to DEOS.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware weather: Snow is coming Saturday. Here's the forecast