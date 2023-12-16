For Delaware families struggling to make ends meet, 3 best friends deliver Christmas

Three lifelong best friends from Delaware have embarked on a mission − to give families in need a Christmas with gifts underneath the tree.

Window Santas, a nonprofit created by Mark Grubb, Justin White and Jared Keichline, began in 2019 when the group decided to help two families on Christmas.

Now, just a few years later, Window Santas has exponentially grown and plans to help around 40 families with over 100 children for the 2023 season.

Owners from left to right: Justin White, Jared Keichline and Mark Grubb. Window Santas is a local non-profit providing Christmas to families in Delaware.

"It was truly just the drive to try to help any family that we could or any kids we could not to have to go without Christmas," said Grubb, a Bear resident. "It's just kind of evolved from there to where we're at today, which is leaps and bounds."

How are families selected?

Window Santas picks families in need from all scenarios: from terminally ill parents trying to make their children's holiday special to single parents to those whose families are affected by addiction.

The group then gets Christmas lists from families and tries to buy them toys that they specifically ask for, alongside essential items like beds and clothing.

The nonprofit has found families in need through anonymous submissions, self-nominations, and churches, as well as through organizations that help those in need.

One of the most heartbreaking stories this year is of a 42-year-old father who is currently in hospice care and is unsure of how much time he may have left with his family.

"We tried to the best of our ability to make sure we're getting these to the right kids, and we know they're out there," said Keichline, a Bear resident. "[We] really look to provide that Christmas magic."

HITTING THE ROAD? AAA holiday forecast: Fewer overall travelers than 2019, but record air travel expected

The group also said that every year without fail, there is a story about either a child or a parent's last Christmas with their family.

Window Santas tries to stick with New Castle County, but has taken families from all across Delaware, Maryland, South Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The trio all work for the same company, Renewal by Andersen, a window and door provider, which has supported the endeavor since its inception − and was the inspiration behind the name.

"The three of us have been trying to ... make it easy for people to help and make it easy for them to feel good about what they're doing," said White, a Newark resident. "The efforts are not being spoiled, and they're going to where they should."

So, how can people help?

Window Santas accepts monetary donations, which makes it easier for them to buy the specific gifts on each child's Christmas list. They also accept toy donations, a simple Facebook page like and volunteer help on their annual wrapping day, which is filled and taking place on Dec. 17.

ChristianaCare is just one of the partnerships Window Santas has had since it began in 2019, and the organization hopes to continue to grow that number.

The group says they wouldn't be able to do it without the help of all of their wives, families, co-workers, friends, companies who have helped and those who have volunteered to help.

"It's amazing what can happen when the community comes together in a joint or collaborative effort," Keichline said. "We welcome any and everybody that's willing to help in any way, because we couldn't do it just the three of us."

Ready for the holidays? Welcome to our 2023 Christmas Guide, one-stop for a perfect winter holiday season

The trio has no plans of stopping anytime soon and is looking to bring holiday cheer not only to those in the community, but to families who need it most.

"We want to provide a complete Christmas the best way we can," Keichline said. "That special feeling of just like... oh wow, we got want we wanted."

WHAT TO KNOW: Holiday toy drive, Coat Parade coming up for Wilmington families: Education roundup

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware Christmas nonprofit Window Santas helps families in need