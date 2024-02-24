This Delaware family made the Forbes list for 2024 richest families in America

If you're from Delaware, you probably know one of the richest families in the nation that has made everlasting change for the First State.

The du Pont family, known for owning the DuPont Co., has made the recent Forbes list highlighting some of the most affluent families in the United States for 2024.

With a net worth of $18.1 billion, the du Ponts came in at No. 22 out of 45 families. All of those listed had a net worth of at least $10 billion. The combined worth of all came in at $1.3 trillion, according to Forbes.

The Nemours Mansion, built in 1909-1910, is the former home of Alfred I. du Pont.

The du Pont family, one of the richest in the US

The du Pont legacy began in 1802 when Eleuthère Irénée du Pont bought 95 acres on the Brandywine.

The company was one of the first major gunpowder suppliers, alongside being credited for other important creations like rayon, nylon and Kevlar.

TIMELINE: DuPont Co. through the years

Since then, the American chemical company has amassed the du Ponts a net worth of over $18 billion, with around 3,500 family members, according to Forbes.

The du Pont name is now all across Delaware: on a highway, a high school, a hotel and more.

Who else made the Forbes list?

The first one on the list was the Walton family, which owns the Walmart empire and came in at a net worth of $267 billion with only about seven family members. Walmart is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Second on the list is the Mars family, which owns the pivotal candy company Mars. The family's net worth is estimated to be $117 billion, with 31 family members. They are headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

DELAWARE'S WEALTHIEST TOWNS: Here are the top 50

The rest of the top 10 are:

Third place: Koch family, diversified money source - $116 billion

Fourth place: Cargill-MacMillan family, Cargill Inc. - $60.6 billion

Fifth place: (Edward) Johnson family, money management - $44.8 billion

Sixth place: Pritzker family, hotels and investments - $41.6 billion

Seventh place: S.C. Johnson family, cleaning supplies - $38.5 billion

Eighth place: Cathy family, Chick-fil-A - $33.6 billion

Ninth place: Duncan family, pipelines - $30 billion

10th place: Cox family, media - $26.8 billion

The rest of the list can be found at www.forbes.com/families/list/#tab:overall.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: What's the net worth of the du Ponts, one of richest families in US?