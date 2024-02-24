This Delaware family made the Forbes list for 2024 richest families in America
If you're from Delaware, you probably know one of the richest families in the nation that has made everlasting change for the First State.
The du Pont family, known for owning the DuPont Co., has made the recent Forbes list highlighting some of the most affluent families in the United States for 2024.
With a net worth of $18.1 billion, the du Ponts came in at No. 22 out of 45 families. All of those listed had a net worth of at least $10 billion. The combined worth of all came in at $1.3 trillion, according to Forbes.
The du Pont family, one of the richest in the US
The du Pont legacy began in 1802 when Eleuthère Irénée du Pont bought 95 acres on the Brandywine.
The company was one of the first major gunpowder suppliers, alongside being credited for other important creations like rayon, nylon and Kevlar.
Since then, the American chemical company has amassed the du Ponts a net worth of over $18 billion, with around 3,500 family members, according to Forbes.
The du Pont name is now all across Delaware: on a highway, a high school, a hotel and more.
Who else made the Forbes list?
The first one on the list was the Walton family, which owns the Walmart empire and came in at a net worth of $267 billion with only about seven family members. Walmart is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Second on the list is the Mars family, which owns the pivotal candy company Mars. The family's net worth is estimated to be $117 billion, with 31 family members. They are headquartered in McLean, Virginia.
The rest of the top 10 are:
Third place: Koch family, diversified money source - $116 billion
Fourth place: Cargill-MacMillan family, Cargill Inc. - $60.6 billion
Fifth place: (Edward) Johnson family, money management - $44.8 billion
Sixth place: Pritzker family, hotels and investments - $41.6 billion
Seventh place: S.C. Johnson family, cleaning supplies - $38.5 billion
Eighth place: Cathy family, Chick-fil-A - $33.6 billion
Ninth place: Duncan family, pipelines - $30 billion
10th place: Cox family, media - $26.8 billion
