Delaware’s first food scrap composting center to open in Brandywine. How to get involved

Brigid Gregory, program manager for Delaware Community Compost Initiative, demonstrates how compost bins work behind at the Talley Day Park site.

A quiet movement is taking place behind the Brandywine Library aiming to reform how Delawareans approach garbage.

Nearly a quarter of all material in Delaware’s landfills is food waste, adding up to around 16,000 tons every year according to the Delaware Solid Waste Authority.

In hopes of reducing this number, the local nonprofit Plastic Free Delaware set up the Delaware Community Composting Initiative. The group has been working for years to get the state’s first food scrap composting site approved and constructed.

At the new site set to open the first week of January, a limited number of community members will collectively compost food scraps and yard waste from their homes to turn them into usable soil.

What started as a passing thought from nearby residents and program director Brigid Gregory has turned into a full-on waste management and educational program aiming to spread its initiatives statewide.

Two and a half years after beginning the permitting process, the compost site for use by co-op members is nearly set to open at Talley Day Park, the first and largest of at least four sites projected to open soon.

How to get involved

To use the Talley Day composting site you must register with the Delaware Community program, and be willing to volunteer to maintain the site.

Volunteers must attend in-person training about the system and commit to 1.5 hours of on-site work per month or pay $47.50 per month. The labor involved at the site includes mixing the materials, taking and recording the temperature and weight of the piles and watering the materials for the reports being sent back to the county government and DNREC.

For the first few months, volunteers will only be allowed to have supervised visits while getting acclimated to the composting processes. After that, members will be able to visit the site any time the park is open.

Individuals who are interested in getting involved in the program can contact Brigid Gregory at bgregory@plasticfreedelaware.org.

What are those boxes behind the library?

Two compost bin systems at the Talley Day Park community compost center. The site will be the state's first food scrap community compost center.

If you’re taking a stroll around Talley Day Park, you might not look twice at it – which may be the point.

Gregory explained that the design and location of the center were chosen to be easy to access but not to take attention away from the nearby playgrounds, walking trails and dog parks. This way it may also prevent nearby parkgoers from using the bins for everyday garbage.

The community compost center is made up of six bins.

Two attached bins are set aside for brown organic materials like sticks, brown leaves and wood chips which will be mixed with the food scraps. The other four attached bins are part of a four-month system, during which the scraps and organic material are broken down into usable compost.

As the only community food scrap composting site in the state, Plastic Free Delaware needs to remain in compliance with its permit’s standards or risk being shut down.

“The goal with community composting is that it’s accessible for people who don’t have backyards or have different abilities,” Gregory said. “There’s very high standards that we have to meet.”

They must send compost samples to the University of Delaware’s soil testing program to ensure its safety as a soil additive.

The cost of the site with its thermometers and scales was around $3,000. The group paid another $2,000 for the permitting process.

Spreading the word

Program manager Brigid Gregory displays educational materials about composting that are distributed by the Delaware Community Compost Iniative.

Currently, the only community compost centers in Delaware are attached to community gardens, which are technically not allowed to accept food waste.

Plastic Free Delaware’s community composting program is working with others interested in obtaining a permit for additional sites to compost food scraps.

Wilmington Friends High School wants a site to compost food scraps and yard waste from the campus and other crop residuals from the school’s garden.

A composting site called The Nest was built by an Eagle Scout outside of Middletown over the summer. The Nest is currently composting yard and garden waste from the attached community garden and is currently going through the permitting process to accept food scraps.

Allen Frear Elementary in Camden is set to begin construction on its own food scrap and yard waste composting site to break down waste from the school’s grounds. The group also plans on expanding their educational programs in the schools where the sites will be constructed by holding campus composting projects, food donation events and lectures on the local food system and the science of composting.

Good compost takes anywhere from six months to a year to fully form. After the samples are tested and approved by the University of Delaware’s soil testing lab, co-op members will be given finished compost to use at their homes and any remaining compost will be given back to the Brandywine Library to use for their flower beds surrounding the building.

The main goal for Gregory is to make composting accessible, especially to people without access to a backyard or with differing abilities.

"It's a starting point," Gregory said. "We can at least start opening some doors."

