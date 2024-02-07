Delaware flags to remain at half-staff until Feb. 8 to honor late political figure

Delaware flags will remain at half-staff until Thursday, Feb. 8, to honor a local political figure.

Why are flags at half-mast today?

While some countries use the term half-mast to describe the partial raising of flags on land, the United States uses the phrase to describe flags on ships only. Half-staff is used to describe partially raised flags on land.

When displayed at half-staff, flags are positioned one-half the distance between the top and bottom of the staff after being raised to the peak of the staff for an instant.

Why are flags at half-staff in Delaware?

Former state senator Myrna L. Bair, who served from 1980 to 2000, died on Jan. 29. She also served as the minority leader for 14 years and the minority whip for two years.

In honor of Blair’s years of service, Gov. John Carney declared in a Feb. 2 statement that all Delaware flags would be lowered to half-staff at state facilities on Feb. 6 until the end of the day on Feb. 7.

“I was sad to learn of the passing of Senator Myrna Bair. She was a trailblazer for women in state government, serving as the only woman in legislative leadership as the minority leader for 14 years and minority whip for two,” said Gov. Carney. “She advocated for women and families in Legislative Hall, helping to found the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth, and their Families and the Office of the Child Advocate. She also started the Women’s Leadership Development Program at the University of Delaware. Her advocacy and motto – ‘government should make sense’ – have had a positive impact on Delaware. She will be sorely missed.”

