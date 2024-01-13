Delaware forecasts show chance of snow 3 days in a row

After a rainy Friday night in Delaware accompanied by a wind advisory and coastal flood warning, forecasts are showing a chance of snow for the next three days straight.

Power outages were reportedly affecting over 550 Delmarva Power customers in Delaware, with most of the outages fixed on Saturday morning.

At about 10:45 a.m. Saturday, only 32 outages were reported, with seven customers affected in New Castle County and 25 in Kent County.

The speed limit was also lowered on I-495 to 55 mph due to rain on Friday night, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is possible in the region Sunday night into Tuesday.

Forecast for New Castle County

Here is the weather service's extended forecast for the Wilmington area, which projects snow for the next few days.

Saturday: Partly sunny day and a mostly clear night with a coastal flood warning until 5 p.m. and wind advisory until 3 p.m. High of 56 degrees and low of 31 degrees. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible.

Sunday: A 30% chance of snow or rain is possible, with breezy conditions expected. High of 41 degrees and low of 21 degrees. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Monday: For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it will be a mostly cloudy day with a 40% chance of snow at night. High of 32 degrees and low of 25 degrees.

Tuesday: A 70% chance of snow is forecasted. High of 33 degrees and a low of 19 degrees.

More: Winter emergency car prep: What to keep in your car, check before driving this winter

Forecast for Kent County

Here's the weather service's extended forecast for the Dover area, which includes wind advisories, coastal flood warnings and a high chance of snow for the next few days.

Saturday: A wind advisory has been issued until 5 p.m., with a coastal flood advisory until 2 p.m. A mostly sunny day with wind gusts as high as 45 mph is forecasted. High of 57 degrees and low of 32 degrees.

Sunday: A 20% chance of snow is expected before 2 p.m., with breezy conditions. High of 45 degrees and low of 22 degrees.

Monday: For MLK Day, the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy during the day, with a 40% chance of snow at night. High of 34 degrees and low of 26 degrees.

Tuesday: Snow is likely, with a 70% chance forecasted. High of 35 degrees and low of 20 degrees.

More: Freezing temperatures are on the way to Delaware. Avoid frozen pipes with these tips

Forecast for Sussex County

Here is the weather service's extended forecast for the Georgetown area, which shows a high chance of snow and some advisories.

Saturday: A wind advisory has been issued until 5 p.m., with a coastal flood advisory until 7 p.m. Weather is expected to be breezy with wind gusts as high as 45 mph. High of 61 degrees and low of 32 degrees.

Sunday: A 30% chance of rain or snow is expected. High of 47 degrees and low of 22 degrees.

Monday: MLK Day has a 40% chance of snow. High of 37 degrees and low of 27 degrees.

Tuesday: Snow is likely, with a 70% chance. High of 38 degrees and low of 20 degrees.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware weather forecast: Snow expected after Friday night rainstorm