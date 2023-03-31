Delaware jury to decide if Fox is liable for defaming Dominion -judge

Workers clean up the burnt remains of a Christmas tree outside the News Corp. and Fox News building in New York
17
Tom Hals, Jonathan Stempel and Helen Coster
·3 min read

By Tom Hals, Jonathan Stempel and Helen Coster

WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -A jury will decide whether Fox Corp defamed Dominion Voting Systems with false vote-rigging claims aired by Fox News after the 2020 U.S. election, a Delaware judge ruled on Friday, dealing a setback to the media company, which had sought to avoid a trial in the $1.6 billion lawsuit.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis denied motions from Fox and partially granted Dominion motions to resolve the issue of defamation liability in each side's favor - summary judgment - ahead of the scheduled April 17 trial date. The ruling puts the high-profile case in the hands of a jury.

A jury will determine whether Fox acted with actual malice and whether Dominion suffered any damages, according to the ruling.

The trial, to be held in Wilmington, is expected to last roughly four weeks. It is possible the parties could still settle the case. Davis heard arguments from both sides during a two-day pretrial hearing on March 21 and 22.

“This case is and always has been about the First Amendment protections of the media’s absolute right to cover the news," Fox said in a statement. "Fox will continue to fiercely advocate for the rights of free speech and a free press as we move into the next phase of these proceedings.”

Dominion said it was gratified by the ruling and looked forward to the trial.

This is one of the most closely watched U.S. defamation lawsuits in years and involves one of America's largest cable networks, home to many prominent conservative commentators.

Denver-based Dominion sued New York-based Fox Corp and Fox News in 2021, accusing them of ruining its reputation by airing false claims by former President Donald Trump and his lawyers that its voting machines were used to rig the outcome of the election against him and in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

Dominion has said in court filings that internal emails, texts and deposition testimony demonstrate that Fox personnel at every level - from producers to hosts, all the way up to Chairman Rupert Murdoch - knew the election-rigging claims were false and aired them anyway in pursuit of ratings as they lost viewers to far-right outlets that embraced Trump's claims.

Dominion argued this met the "actual malice" standard to win a defamation case under which a plaintiff must prove a defendant knowingly spread false information or acted with reckless disregard for the truth.

Davis, however, said actual malice will be determined by the jury.

The judge ruled in Dominion's favor on some elements of defamation including that the allegedly defamatory statements by Fox concerned Dominion, that the statements had been published by Fox and were false.

"The evidence developed in this civil proceeding demonstrates that (it) is CRYSTAL clear that none of the statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true," wrote Davis, using all capital letters for emphasis.

Fox has argued that its coverage of the election claims was protected by press freedoms enshrined in the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment because it was newsworthy and properly framed as opinion or unproven allegations. Fox also has argued that Dominion's suit advances an overly broad interpretation of U.S. defamation law and is a threat to freedom of the press.

Lawyers for Fox also have invoked the legal doctrine of "neutral reportage," which holds that the press cannot be held liable for publishing newsworthy allegations in a neutral way.

Fox faces a similar lawsuit by voting-technology company Smartmatic, which is seeking $2.7 billion in damages from Fox Corp, the cable network, Fox hosts and guests.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delawared; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Judge Rules Dominion Voting Defamation Suit Against Fox News Can Go to Trial

    Dominion Voting Systems’ whopping $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox Corporation and Fox News is cleared to go to trial, despite the media company’s efforts. Barring a settlement or other unforeseen circumstances, the voting technology company will get to have its attorneys grill Fox News anchors and Fox Corp. executives, Judge Eric M. Davis of […]

  • Judge: Dominion defamation case against Fox will go to trial

    A voting machine company’s defamation case against Fox News over its airing of false allegations about the 2020 presidential election will go to trial after a Delaware judge on Friday ruled that a jury must decide whether the network aired the claims with actual malice, the standard for proving libel against public figures. Superior Court Judge Eric Davis ruled that neither Fox nor Dominion Voting Systems had presented a convincing argument to prevail on whether Fox acted with malice without the case going to trial.

  • Here's what Fox News was trying to hide in its Dominion lawsuit redactions

    Dominion Voting Systems released a presentation it presented against Fox News in a hearing last week, including slides that were previously redacted.

  • Minnesota's 21-year age minimum for handgun carry permits struck down

    A federal judge on Friday struck down a Minnesota law requiring a person to be at least 21 before obtaining a permit to carry a handgun in public, finding it violated the right to bear arms under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The order by U.S. District Judge Katherine Menendez in St. Paul is the latest in a series of legal defeats for state gun control measures following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year expanding gun rights nationwide. The state's 21-year age minimum, enacted as part of a 2003 gun control law, had been challenged in a 2021 lawsuit by three gun rights groups - Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, Firearms Policy Coalition and Second Amendment Foundation - and three individuals.

  • U.S. Manhunt for Famed Neo-Nazi Fugitive Ends in Gym Arrest

    REUTERS/Stephanie KeithRobert Rundo, the 33-year-old head of the notorious white supremacist group Rise Above Movement, has been arrested in Romania on a U.S. extradition request, according to the BBC.The far-right leader, along with three neo-Nazi gang members, was indicted by a federal grand jury and arrested in 2018 for “traveling to political rallies across California, where they violently attacked counter-protesters, journalists and a police officer,” according to a press release from the U

  • Dominion wins partial victory in defamation lawsuit against Fox News as case heads to high-profile jury trial

    A judge overseeing the blockbuster case says it is ‘CRYSTAL clear’ statements about the company are false, but it will be up to jurors to determine whether they are defamatory, and who is responsible

  • Baldwin codefendant gets 6 months probation on gun charge

    A codefendant in the case against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on a movie set in New Mexico was convicted Friday of unsafe handling of a firearm and sentenced to six months of probation. Safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls also must pay a $500 fine, complete a gun-safety course and 24 hours of community service after agreeing to the conviction related to the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie “Rust.” Under the plea agreement, Halls agreed to testify truthfully at any upcoming hearings or trials.

  • Trump Says Whatever He Wants, But a Judge Can Tell Him to Stop

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump went on a social media tear leading up to his indictment this week, attacking the hush money probe he’s charged in and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, warning of “death & destruction” and issuing a call to action: “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredUS Stocks Extend Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates: Markets WrapHow King Char

  • Charging Trump on a Weak Legal Theory Over the Stormy Daniels Payoff Is a Big Mistake

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Reuters / AlamyGet more news and opinions in the twice-daily Beast Digest newsletter. Don’t miss the next big story, sign up here.After weeks of speculation, former President Donald Trump was indicted by Thursday. While we don’t yet know specific charges, reports indicate they’re directly tied to his payoff to a woman with whom he had a brief affair.Donald Trump’s legal woes are many, to put it mildly. He is currently the subject of grand

  • Biden Rejects McCarthy’s Debt Meeting Request

    It’s been nearly two months since President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met in the Oval Office to discuss raising the nation’s debt limit. McCarthy, the California Republican, sent Biden a letter Tuesday pressing for another meeting, writing that the president and his team “have been completely missing in action on any meaningful follow-up to this rapidly approaching deadline.” Biden, McCarthy said, is “on the clock.” Biden responded in kind yesterday evening, essentially saying t

  • 'Rust' set manager convicted in Alec Baldwin shooting case

    A New Mexico judge approved the set manager's plea deal with prosecutors for a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon for his role in Hutchins' death on a movie set outside Santa Fe. The conviction marked a step forward for state prosecutors plagued by legal setbacks since they filed charges in January against actor Alec Baldwin and others who handled the gun that killed Hutchins. District court judge Mary Marlowe Sommer sentenced Halls to a six-month suspended sentence with unsupervised probation, a $500 fine, 24 hours of community service and a firearms safety class.

  • Wee the people: Republican Boebert presses DC witness on public urination

    Congresswoman’s fixation on whether criminal code would have decriminalized public urination made biggest splash at hearing

  • Here's a look at the California snowpack from space

    Here's a view of the California snowpack from the International Space Station.

  • 'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley was released early from prison, and a former prosecutor said it's totally normal to have sentences reduced

    Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman" who attended the attack on the US Capitol, was let out of prison after serving 27 months of his 41-month sentence.

  • Russia might put strategic nukes in Belarus, leader says

    Russian strategic nuclear weapons might be deployed to Belarus along with part of Russia's tactical nuclear arsenal, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday, ramping up his rhetoric amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week that his country plans to deploy tactical, comparatively short-range and small-yield nuclear weapons in Belarus. The strategic nuclear weapons such as missile-borne warheads that Lukashenko mentioned during his state-of-the nation address would pose an even greater threat, if Moscow moves them to the territory of its neighbor and ally.

  • Exonerated 'Central Park 5' member reacts to Trump indictment

    Exonerated Central Park Five member and Harlem City Council candidate Yusef Salaam held a media briefing Friday to discuss the indictment of former President Donald Trump. (March 31)

  • Column: How Disney's lawyers brutally mauled DeSantis over control of Disney World

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tried to hurt Disney for criticizing his 'Don't Say Gay' law, but he just demonstrated his stupidity.

  • Biden silent on Trump indictment

    The Biden administration has remained silent in the wake of former President Donald Trump's indictment, but pressure to respond will be expected over the coming days and weeks. (March 30)

  • Trump indictment: One of these 3 things likely will happen next

    Former President Donald Trump was indicted. So, what happens next in Florida?

  • The Last Ride: True crime podcast investigates the suspicious vanishing of two Florida men

    Terrance Williams and Felipe Santos were last seen in the custody of ex-Collier County, Florida deputy Steven Calkins. Neither has ever been found.