Delaware lawmaker says he developed PTSD after facing backlash for calling Asian women ‘ch*nks’

State Rep. Gerald Brady announced Friday he would be stepping down from his position as the representative of Delaware's fourth district effective February due to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



Brady, who served as a member of the Delaware Army National Guard during conflicts in the Middle East two decades ago, revealed he was diagnosed with PTSD and would be resigning from his position on Feb. 4, according to WDEL.



“The grim reality of this condition for those of us who live with it is long periods of silent suffering, which can be punctuated by episodes or conduct that may make little sense to people who do not understand the nature of PTSD,” he said in the statement.



“The challenges that returning veterans face can create situational stresses, which have a cumulative effect and take a great toll on an individual,” Brady continued. “Personal and professional challenges or other traumatic events can exacerbate PTSD.”



Brady’s announcement came months after he inadvertently sent an email on June 27, 2021, containing an anti-Asian slur to a person advocating for the decriminalization of prostitution. The email referred to Asian women as "ch*nk broads".



A spokesman for the House Democratic Caucus explained Brady was supposed to send the email to a private citizen who was helping him summarize a Princeton University study on the matter, NextShark previously reported.



Brady took to social media to apologize for his actions. He then announced days later that he would no longer run for re-election.



It iss unclear if the backlash is related to his decision to resign, as many had called on him to step down following the outrage in 2021.



A report from Delaware Online also revealed that Brady is being investigated for a shoplifting incident, a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation confirmed.



A special election will be conducted to fill in Brady’s position in the House for the remainder of his term. His replacement will not be allowed to run for reelection in the next 10 months, as Brady’s district is set to be absorbed by neighboring districts to accommodate the population growth in Sussex County.



