Delaware man charged in connection with gunshots in Frederick

Jan. 7—Frederick police have charged a Delaware man following an October incident in which gunshots hit a building and a car in Frederick.

Kyeron Zaimere Cottingham, 26, was arrested in Wilmington, Delaware, by U.S. Marshals, city of Frederick spokesman Allen Etzler said in an interview.

There was no attorney listed for Cottingham on Friday, online court records show.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2022, officers responded to the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Lucas Village Apartments for a report of gunshots, according to an Oct. 31 news release from the department.

When police arrived at the scene, they found multiple fired bullet casings and found that a building and a vehicle were struck by gunfire, the release said.

Through evidence, a press release from the department this week said, police identified Cottingham. He was located and arrested on Dec. 9, 2022.

Etzler said Cottingham was taken from Delaware to Frederick within the last week.

Cottingham was charged with multiple firearm counts and malicious destruction of property charges.

