Delaware man pleads guilty to 3 arsons at Bel Air auto shops, gas station; sentenced to serve 10 years

James Whitlow, The Aegis, Bel Air, Md.
·3 min read

May 28—A Delaware man pleaded guilty in Harford County Circuit Court this week to starting fires in Bel Air last June that caused over $1 million in damages.

Richard Benjamin Lodeski, 44, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree arson for setting fire to a Shell gas station on Route 924 near Plumtree Road on June 15 and starting fires at two auto shops in the 1200 block of Bel Air Road five days later, according to a statement from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Initially, Lodeski was investigated for burning the auto shops, but more charges were added after investigators from the fire marshal's office connected him to the gas station fire.

Lodeski was sentenced to 20 years for each count of arson, but the judge suspended 10 years for each count related to the auto shop fires and all but time served, 213 days, for the gas station fire, according to online court records. The two 10-year sentences are to be served concurrently.

Once released, he will also serve three years supervised probation, court records show.

Several malicious burning and malicious destruction of property charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement with prosecutors.

According to charging documents, a maroon pickup was seen parked at a Wawa in the 700 block of Bel Air Road in the early morning before the fire at the auto shops, and a man walked into the store.

He bought a pack of cigarettes, a cup of coffee and 2 gallons of diesel fuel, the documents state, and paid with a $100 bill before leaving the parking lot at approximately 2:30 a.m.

About 15 minutes later, a witness saw someone walking between the two metal shell structures that house eight businesses, located behind the Birroteca restaurant on Bel Air Road, the documents state. The witness later saw the fires and an individual leaving the scene around 3:23 a.m.

Car shops Too Tuff to Buff and Dent Doctors both suffered direct fire damage and others sustained smoke and water damage, the fire marshal's office reported at the time.

Gavin Patashnick, the deputy state's attorney for Harford County who prosecuted the case, said the man in the footage was Lodeski, and his car did not take diesel fuel.

After casing the store and buying the fuel, Lodeski went to the auto shops and started the fires in two separate buildings. For at least one, he cut a hole in the side of the building, stuffed it full of flammable material, poured diesel fuel on it and ignited it, Patashinick said.

Afterward, Lodeski returned to the Wawa in the truck, and there is some evidence that he watched as firetrucks sped to the scene, Patashnick said. All of the fires were random, Patashnick said, and Lodeski had no meaningful connection to any of the places burned.

Patashnick said Lodeski lobbed something incendiary onto the roof of the Shell station to start that fire.

Lodeski has also been connected to other fires Baltimore County and burglary in Ocean City, according to the fire marshal's office. Investigators are working with Delaware law enforcement in connecting him to other arsons in the Dewey Beach area.

Lodeski was represented by the public defender's office in the Harford County cases. Kelly Casper, the district public defender for Harford, did not wish to comment on the case when reached.

Recommended Stories

  • San Jose gunman stockpiled weapons and 22,000 rounds of ammunition

    Officials say the guns Samuel James Cassidy used to kill nine of his coworkers at a California rail yard appear to be legal A memorial service for victims of a mass shooting in San Jose, California. Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock A gunman who killed nine of his co-workers at a rail yard in San Jose, California, had stockpiled weapons and ammunition at his home, including 12 guns and 22,000 rounds of ammunition, authorities said on Friday. Investigators found the cache of weapons at the home of Samuel James Cassidy, the Santa Clara county sheriff’s office said in a news release. They also turned up multiple cans of gasoline and suspected molotov cocktails. Authorities have said that Cassidy set his house on fire using a timer or slow-burn device to coincide with his attack. The guns he used to open fire on his co-workers appear to be legal, officials said. They have not said how he obtained them. Investigators were still trying to determine what might have set off Cassidy, who for years apparently held a grudge against his workplace. Cassidy was reportedly due to attend a disciplinary hearing on the day of the attack. NBC Bay Area reported on Thursday night that his scheduled disciplinary hearing followed an investigation by his employer over complaints he made racist remarks to co-workers. Approximately 22,000 rounds of ammunitions found at the residence of Samuel Cassidy. Photograph: AP Wednesday’s attack was marked by horror and heroism, leaving nine men dead ranging in age from 29 to 63. Taptejdeep Singh, the 36-year-old father of a three-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter, was on an early shift as a light rail operator when the shooting began. He called another transit employee to warn him, saying he needed to get out or hide. “From what I’ve heard, he spent the last moments of his life making sure that others – in the building and elsewhere – would be able to stay safe,” co-worker Sukhvir Singh, who is not related to Taptejdeep Singh, said in a statement. Kirk Bertolet, 64, was just starting his shift when shots rang out, then he heard the screams. He and his co-workers threw a table in front of their door, and Bertolet called the control center. Then there was silence. Cautiously, Bertolet left the barricaded office, hoping he could offer first aid. He couldn’t. He saw some of his co-workers take their last breaths. Bertolet, a signal maintenance worker who worked in a separate unit from Cassidy, said he is convinced Cassidy targeted his victims, because he didn’t hurt some people he encountered. “He was pissed off at certain people. He was angry, and he took his vengeance out on very specific people. He shot people. He let others live,” he said. Cassidy fired 39 bullets. Camera footage showed him calmly walking from one building to another with his duffel bag to complete the slaughter, authorities said. “It appears to us at this point that he said to one of the people there: ‘I’m not going to shoot you,”’ said Laurie Smith, the Santa Clara county sheriff. “And then he shot other people. So I imagine there was some kind of thought on who he wanted to shoot.” Cassidy’s ex-wife said he had talked about killing people at work more than a decade ago. Cecilia Nelms told the Associated Press that he used to come home from work resentful and angry over what he perceived as unfair assignments. He also spoke of hating his workplace when customs officers detained him after a 2016 trip to the Philippines, a Biden administration official told the AP. Relatives mourn for victims of a mass shooting in San Jose. Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock A Department of Homeland Security memo said Cassidy also had notes on how he hated the Valley Transportation Authority, according to the official. It doesn’t say why he was stopped by customs officers. It said he had books about “terrorism and fear and manifestos” but when he was asked whether he had issues with people at work, he said no. The memo notes that Cassidy had a “minor criminal history,” citing a 1983 arrest in San Jose and charges of “misdemeanor obstruction/resisting a peace officer.” San Jose police said in a statement through Mayor Sam Liccardo’s office that they sought an FBI history on Cassidy and found no record of federal arrests or convictions. “Whatever this detention at the border was, it did not result in an arrest that showed up on his FBI criminal history, and it was not reported to SJPD,” the statement said. Neighbors, acquaintances and an ex-girlfriend described him as a loner, unfriendly and prone at times to fits of anger. Documents show he had worked at the transit authority since at least 2012. Bertolet described Cassidy as anoutsider. “He was never in the group. He was never accepted by anybody there. He was always that guy that was never partaking in anything that the people were doing,” Bertolet said.

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

  • Biden expected to use budget to strengthen abortion rights bona fides

    Omitting traditional anti-abortion provisions from his budget proposal could be his strongest statement yet on the issue.

  • NASA chief: Latest budget keeps Artemis moon program on track

    The NASA budget would get a 6.6% boost, but the agency chief says a 2024 moon landing is far from certain.

  • Cathie Wood says Elon Musk will eventually prove positive for bitcoin - and predicts central banks will begin adding crypto to their balance sheets

    "He has encouraged a lot more conversation, a lot more analytical thinking. And I do believe he's going to become a part of the process," Wood said.

  • The latest political pillaging of NC’s flagship university

    There is not only a racial exclusion to this decision. It is also stunningly dense.

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’

  • Nationwide strike planned in Belarus, opposition leader says

    Belarus's leading opposition figure said on Friday that a nationwide strike was being planned to protest against the arrest of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich by President Alexander Lukashenko's government. Belarus has been subject to EU and U.S. sanctions since Lukashenko cracked down on protests after a disputed election last year. "We hope it (protests) will continue and workers are being prepared for a nationwide strike ... people will go out on the streets again," Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, now living in exile in Lithuania, told journalists after talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague.

  • Judge appoints ‘special master’ to examine contents of Rudy Giuliani’s seized phones and computers

    FBI raided home and office of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer on 28 April

  • ‘Inappropriate’ sign posted at Popeyes under criminal investigation, Missouri cops say

    The sign was posted “unbeknownst to the business,” police say.

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’

  • ‘I’m screaming’: Cicada filmed crawling onto CNN journalist Manu Raju, shocking viewers

    Media figures react on Twitter to CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent in unexpected cicada cameo

  • Melbourne lockdown: Fears over outbreak sparks restrictions

    The Australian state of Victoria shuts down again as a fresh outbreak in the capital fuels anxiety.

  • Beau Biden: The story of Joe Biden’s late son

    2020 candidate's son — Delaware attorney general and Iraq War veteran — died in 2015

  • The absence of the indispensable Jaccob Slavin only underlined his value to the Hurricanes

    Carolina did not lose a game in the series against the Predators with the workhorse defenseman in the lineup.

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • Convicted felon flees sentencing hearing and flings himself off sixth-floor balcony

    Officers chased down 44-year-old after he ran from court room, falling six floors

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • These six Senate Republicans defied Trump to back Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a measure to begin a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the Capitol riot, with only six Republicans voting to begin debate on the proposal before a final vote. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote. Five of the six Senate Republicans who backed the measure also voted to convict Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.