Delaware man seen carrying Confederate flag in Capitol riot arrested

Jeff Neiburg and Xerxes Wilson, Delaware News Journal

WILMINGTON, Del. – Kevin Seefried and his son, Hunter, were arrested Thursday on charges stemming from the Capitol insurrection last week.

Several photographs showed Kevin Seefried inside the Capitol carrying a Confederate flag.

Court documents, citing video footage, say the Seefrieds entered the Capitol through a window that Hunter helped break at approximately 2:13 p.m. after hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building where lawmakers were trying to confirm the Electoral College votes from President-elect Joe Biden's win in November.

Court documents say the Seefrieds were in a large group that "verbally confronted" several U.S. Capitol Police officers. Documents say Hunter took a "selfie photograph."

List: Arrests continue in the Capitol riot

The FBI, which circulated Kevin's image on social media, was tipped off to the father and son by a co-worker of Hunter's who told law enforcement officials that he "bragged about being in the Capitol with his father," according to court documents.

The Seefrieds participated in "voluntary" interviews with the FBI on Tuesday and confirmed their attendance at the Capitol. Kevin told authorities he brought the Confederate flag from where it usually flies outside his home. He has an address in Laurel. He told authorities he traveled to Washington with his family to listen to Trump speak. The Seefrieds participated in the march to the Capitol, "led by an individual with a bullhorn," court documents say.

Court documents include an image taken from a video that officials say show Hunter Seefried breaking a glass window of the Capitol.

The Seefrieds are each charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and one count of depredation of government property.

The riot left five people dead. Trump was impeached Wednesday on one article accusing him of inciting the riot.

Security in Washington has been greatly increased before next week's inauguration. National Guard members from multiple states, including Delaware, Biden's home state, are in the District.

Follow Jeff Neiburg and Xerxes Wilson on Twitter: @Jeff_Neiburg and @ber_xerxes

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Man seen carrying Confederate flag in Capitol riot arrested

