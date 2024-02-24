Delaware Mega Millions ticket hits big in Friday's drawing

A Delaware Lottery ticket purchaser won $50,000 in the Mega Millions drawing on Friday after adding the Megaplier option to their play.

The ticket matched four white balls and the yellow Mega Ball for the Feb. 23 lottery, according to the Delaware Lottery.

The winning numbers were:

White balls: 04, 06, 40, 41, 60

Mega Ball: 11

With a standard $2 Mega Millions ticket, matching four white balls and the Mega Ball wins $10,000, but Friday's Delaware winner plunked down an extra $1 for a Megaplier ticket.

The Megaplier option, offered in most states, is a feature that can increase the non-jackpot wins by 2, 3, 4 or 5 times the amount. Players can add the Megaplier option to their tickets by paying just an additional $1 per play.

The Megaplier on Friday was 5X, leading to a $50,000 prize for the lucky winner in Friday's drawing.

What are the odds to get four white balls and the yellow ball? One in 931,001 tickets.

Only seven tickets in the nation won the $50,000 prize with the Megaplier in Friday's drawing.

There is no word on where the $50,000 ticket was bought in the First State. The winner has one year to claim the prize.

Other Mega Millions winners in Delaware on Friday included:

Two $2,500 winners (matched four white balls with a Megaplier ticket)

One $1,000 winner (matched three white balls and the Mega Ball with a Megaplier ticket)

Three $500 winners (matched four white balls without the Megaplier)

In all, 3,680 tickets sold in Delaware won $2 or more Friday.

No one hit the jackpot for the drawing, which now has an estimated annuity value of $563 million, or $247.5 million in cash.

Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m., and tickets can be bought up to 9:45 p.m. on drawing days in Delaware.

