Delaware needs offshore wind energy

The Climate Change Solutions Act, signed into law in August 2023, committed Delaware to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Net zero means we would remove the same amount of carbon from the atmosphere as we release.

But how? Most of us consume electricity generated by coal-burning power plants. We drive as much as ever. Short of phasing out gasoline and diesel vehicles, how could we come close to net zero?

The only answer is to shift to clean, renewable energy sources. Among them, the only technology that could produce sufficient electricity for Delaware is offshore wind power.

According to modeling by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, an 800-megawatt offshore wind project would supply about one-quarter of Delaware’s current energy needs, without a significant increase in cost to consumers.

Yet as DNREC develops a process for procuring offshore wind energy, well-organized opponents, funded by the fossil fuel industry, relentlessly stoke fears, especially in our beach communities.

The Delaware-based conservative think tank Caesar Rodney Institute, or CRI, has been financially and strategically central to uniting opponents of offshore wind power from North Carolina to Maine. It contends that offshore wind poses risks to Delaware’s economy, the marine environment, and the value of our properties. Not one of CRI’s claims is backed by evidence.

In fact, the nation’s experience with offshore wind so far proves otherwise. Offshore wind provides workforce development opportunities and good jobs in construction and operations, with clear benefits to local economies. No public money has been invested in offshore wind in Delaware.

Opponents misinform about the threats to the marine environment. Immense effort and regulation goes into minimizing the detrimental impact off offshore wind construction and operation. Areas for wind turbines are carefully sited to avoid major bird migration routes. Over time, the foundations of wind turbines become reefs that host all sorts of marine life.

Construction activity of any kind is disruptive, but state-of-the-art construction technologies for offshore wind minimize temporary disruptions to wildlife and the benthic environment. And to minimize the risk of construction vessels colliding with whales or other marine wildlife, offshore wind construction and operation teams adhere to vessel speed limits, employ specialized monitoring technology, and keep a sharp eye out for animals so they can slow or suspend construction activity when necessary.

Finally, there is no evidence that property values will suffer. The feared cause is the view of turbines from the beach, yet in coastal Sussex, homeowners and visitors alike have tolerated incessant road construction, ever-increasing traffic, diminished air quality, the proliferation of strip malls and parking lots, strain on water and sewer infrastructure, crowds of trucks on the beach, degraded inland bays, water towers, and a host of other eyesores and inconveniences. Still, property values rise. I doubt that barely visible turbines 20-plus miles offshore will deter new home buyers or visitors, so we can expect values will continue to increase—until an eventual glut of housing ends the trend.

Indeed, the clear and present danger to values isn’t the view. It is, without peer, sea level rise caused by the burning of fossil fuel. A property engulfed by the ocean has no value at all. Piling sand on the beaches won’t protect our towns forever, and insurers will only tolerate the risk for so long. We can’t ignore the economic realities.

Yet sea level rise is not a beach-only issue. Coastal flooding affects the entire tidal portion of the Delaware Bay and River. Flooding from Hurricane Ida in 2021 was worse in Wilmington than anywhere else in the state and took a far greater human toll by displacing thousands of residents in low-income neighborhoods. We must prevent such suffering.

True, one wind project off our coast would never stop the entirety of Earth’s oceans, but that’s no reason to reject it. Those turbines spin off other benefits too. Reducing carbon emissions by lowering use of fossil-based energy results in cleaner air and better health. What’s more, a recent independent survey shows that 77% of Delawareans support offshore wind power.

Every coastal state from North Carolina to Maine has declared large wind energy goals. Developers are snapping up the limited number of turbine areas offshore. Before they are gone, we have a golden opportunity to realize the promise of renewables. It’s time Delaware made a wind deal of its own.

Shweta Arya is co-coordinator for People for Offshore Wind Energy Resources (POWER) Delaware.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware needs offshore wind energy