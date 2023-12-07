Delaware North gives fans choice of menu at KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Delaware North, the hospitality and food service management for KeyBank Center and for now Highmark Stadium, brought together 100 Sabers fans on Wednesday to provide in-person feedback on several new menu items.

“We want to know what they like, and that’s really the foundation of what this is. It’s about how do we involve them, get their voice heard even more into the arena and how we can grow that experience for them,” said John DonVito, KeyBank Center general manager for Delaware North.

One hundred fans, selected from those who came to the season opener were invited to the first ever “Fan Fare Culinary Council” created by Delaware North’s customer insights. Giving fans an active voice on what they want from their game day eats.

“We definitely want fresher food. Sometimes you have stale pretzels, terrible pizza,” said one fan.

“Being able to keep it and get it nice and fresh and then get back to your seat and enjoy it while still being able to watch the game. That’s really what it’s all about,” added another.

Kathleen Batten, the Director of customer insights for Delaware North, said these comments didn’t fall on deaf ears. Stating the team used social listening and reviews to make Wednesday’s event address those concerns.

“It’s a little bit more personal. It’s not a survey, it’s not data. It’s a conversation so what you’re serving today cannot be what you serve five weeks from now because your guest gets stale. So, we’re always just trying to get that feedback,” said Michael Buonopane, KeyBank Center executive chef.

After sampling a handful of options, Sabers faithful were able to scan a QR code and vote as to which were their favorites. With most appreciating the effort and voice Delaware North gave to fans.

“I haven’t had to really wipe my fingers because nothing is really greasy, nothing is really oily, it’s very simple. Pick it up, grab it and go,” said another participant.

“There are some clear winners that we’ve tried so far. So, it’s fun to fill out the survey and give our opinions,” concluded another fan.

General Manager DonVito concluded the evening by saying Sabers fans can expect these new options before the end of this season, aiming for them to be on the menu come the All-Star break.

Latest Local News

Dillon Morello is a reporter from Pittsburgh who has been part of the News 4 team since September of 2023. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.