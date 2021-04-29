Community mourns loss of police officer after on-duty attack

A Delaware police officer who was attacked inside a home while responding to a "fight in progress" call over the weekend has been declared clinically dead.

Video Transcript

- A Delaware police officer has been declared clinically deceased, following a serious attack while on the job. Corporal Keith Heacook was found unconscious after he responded to a fight in progress call. This was Sunday in Delmar. He is on life support for organ donation purposes. Court documents show that Heacook was attacked by Randon Wilkerson. Wilkerson, we're told, is accused of assaulting an elderly couple as well. He faces charges of attempted murder and assault charges. However, those charges are expected to be upgraded.

