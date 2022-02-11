Delaware Online investigates allegations of prisoner abuse

Over the past seven years, at least a dozen prisoners have filed lawsuits or reported to Delaware Department of Correction officials that they were beaten unnecessarily by one correctional officer, according to court filings and prison grievances.

Delaware Online's Xerxes Wilson's review of these documents plus interviews with the inmates shows known allegations against Kirk Neal include a common theme: That the officer escalated unthreatening situations into violence, sometimes by provoking the prisoner with insults, cursing or physical contact.

William Davis shortly after he says he was assaulted by officers at Sussex Correctional Institution near Georgetown.

Half of those incidents occurred in the past two years at Sussex Correctional Institution, where more than two dozen former or current prisoners told Wilson that Neal is part of a larger problem in which some officers employ disrespect, taunts and unnecessary violence with seeming impunity.

You can read Wilson's story here.

This story was written exclusively for Delaware Online subscribers. Your subscription allows us to tell important stories such as this, and we thank you for your continued support of strong local journalism.

Here are some other stories your subscription helped support this week:

HISTORY FOR SALE: HGTV's 'Cheap Old Houses' gives former Padua Academy convent a boost as it hits the market

NURSES: Delaware hospitals are enticing nurses with luxury vacations and $25k. Will it get them to stay?

LEADING THE WAY: Reopened restaurant caters to East Side community amid renewed revitalization efforts

STRUGGLES: Delaware restaurants still struggling, but lifting mask mandate could help bring back patrons

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 222 Delaware high school football players to watch in 2022

POLICE SHOOTING: Attorney general finds trooper justified in March 2021 shooting death of Seaford woman

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware Online investigation uncovers pattern of prisoner abuse