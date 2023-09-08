Delaware police aid in Pennsylvania manhunt, ready if prisoner should cross state lines

As the search for a Pennsylvania convicted killer enters its ninth day, Delaware State Police stand at the ready should Danelo Cavalcante cross state lines.

“We are currently maintaining communication with (Pennsylvania State Police) in order to remain informed and up-to-date on relevant developments,” Delaware Police spokesperson India Sturgis said. “We are staying vigilant and have established a comprehensive strategy in the event Cavalcante enters Delaware.”

Since Cavalcante’s escape from Chester County prison on Aug. 31, hundreds of law enforcement have flooded the southeastern section of the Pennsylvania county in search of the 34-year-old who “spider” walked up a narrow corridor wall in the county prison’s exercise yard, evaded recently installed razor wire and broke out.

September 5, 2023: Pennsylvania State police search the woods and a creek in Pennsbury Township, Pa. Murderer Danelo Cavalcante was able to escape a prison yard in suburban Pennsylvania last week by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, officials said at a news conference Wednesday.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison without parole for stabbing 33-year-old Deborah Brandao to death in 2021 while her 7-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son were present. He was awaiting transfer to a state facility when he escaped.

The search boundary has remained largely unchanged since Cavalcante’s escape, with authorities from local, state and federal entities combing the densely wooded residential area near Longwood Gardens – a horticultural venue about 10 miles from the county prison and on the border of Pennsylvania and Delaware state lines.

Another confirmed sighting of Cavalcante Thursday helped focus search crews back around the area of Longwood Gardens. The southern search perimeter at Hillendale Road is roughly five miles from the Delaware state border.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, is seen in a photo provided by the Chester County District Attorney's Office. Officials said Cavalcante escaped from prison on Aug. 31, the week after being sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his former girlfriend.

The search boundary is about an 8-10 mile radius framed by Route 926 (State Road) to the north, Hillendale Road to the south, Route 52 North to the west and Creek Road (Historic Route 100) to the east.

Delaware police assist in manhunt

Though Delaware police are on standby, Strugis said the department helped with aviation last weekend and its Canine Unit filled in when Pennsylvania Police K-9 Loki suffered heat exhaustion Tuesday.

Loki was hospitalized after spending too much time outside in the heat.

Pennsylvania State Police K-9 Officer Loki suffered heat exhaustion on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, and was hospitalized as a result. The dog, which was assisting in the search for escaped convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante, was released from Thursday.

Police said the dog was released from the hospital Thursday morning and is expected to make a full recovery. Loki should be able to return to work next week.

Police are searching the area on foot, horseback, from above and with the help of K-9 tracking dogs.

Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square unaffected by manhunt

Just a few miles west of the search area, Kennett Square is preparing to welcome visitors to its 38th Annual Mushroom Festival this weekend, Sept. 8-9.

The 38th Annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square will continue as planned Sept. 9-10, 2023, despite the continued search for an escaped killer in southeastern Chester County, Pennsylvania.

“We’re working very hard to capture the escaped convict and not allow him to go anywhere,” state police’s Bivens said. “We are well aware of that festival and we are working with a number of authorities to try and make sure that people feel very safe at that festival.”

Festival organizers did not respond to requests for comment.

