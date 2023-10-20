Delaware police departments warn of recent scam where caller pretends to be officer

Newark police are warning of a telephone scam in which the caller pretends to be an officer requesting payment in order to avoid arrest.

"Residents who receive such a call are advised to promptly hang up," said Lt. Andrew Rubin, a police spokesman.

Rubin said the department has received calls from residents about a person posing as a Newark police officer. During the call, the caller uses the name of a real Newark police officer and tells them they failed to appear in court or that a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

The caller then requests payment to avoid arrest.

Rubin is reminding people that police do not ask for any sort of payment over the phone.

More Delaware departments seeing this scam

Other Delaware police departments have reported that same scam, including New Castle County police, who said they have learned of three or four cases in which someone is posing as a county police officer.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Last month, Wilmington police said they received multiple reports of a phone scam in which the caller said they were a Wilmington officer. According to those reports, the scam caller claimed to be calling about a DNA test and a fine.

The New Castle County Sheriff's Office has previously issued guidance regarding phone scams of this sort, and their release includes helpful tips, including that real agencies do not make threats of immediate arrest if one does not comply with the instructions of the caller.

If you have a question about the legitimacy of a phone call purportedly from a member of the Newark Police Department, you can contact their dispatch center at (302) 366-7111.

This scam is well known to the Federal Trade Commission.

Tips to avoid being the victim of fraud and further information can be found here.

Residents can report receipt of a similar call to the FTC by clicking here.

Send tips or story ideas to Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware police report ongoing scam where callers pose as officers