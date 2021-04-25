Delaware police officer found unconscious after responding to report of fight, authorities say; elderly couple suffer 'significant' injuries

Richard Pollitt, Salisbury Daily Times
·2 min read

WILMINGTON, Del. — A police officer is in critical condition after responding to a report of a fight in Delmar, Delaware, early Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Delaware State Police, the Delmar Police Department responded to a call regarding a reported fight in progress at 5:12 am in the Yorkshire Estates Community. Authorities say it is unclear what transpired inside the residence but confirmed that an officer was involved in a physical altercation.

The police officer, identified by authorities as Cpl. Keith Heacook, a 22-year veteran, was first transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Maryland. He has since been transferred to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to a news release by the Delaware State Police.

Heacook suffered a traumatic head injury during the attack and responded to the call alone, according to Delmar Chief Ivan Barkley, who was visibly shaken during a news conference on Sunday.

"This is not the call you want on a Sunday morning," Barkley said.

A separate but related assault took place across the street from the original incident involving an elderly couple. Both were originally transported to area hospitals, with one then en route to Shock Trauma at the time of the news conference.

The injuries of all there were described by police as "significant."

Policing the USA: What would happen if cops didn't make certain traffic stops? This North Carolina city offers a case study

'Shocked and horrified': Mom, uncle fatally stabbed during Zoom call in California, authorities say

Heacook was discovered by a Wicomico County Sheriff's deputy and Delaware State trooper after failing to check in once responding to the residence, according to authorities. He was was found unconscious, authorities say.

"Keith is fighting for his life right now," Master Cpl. Gary Fournier said.

Multiple people were taken into custody upon the arrival of the additional agencies, police said. There is currently no threat to the general public, Delaware State Police said Sunday.

The incident took place on the Delaware side of Delmar, which also straddles the border of Maryland.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Delaware police officer and elderly couple injured after fight call

