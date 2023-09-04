Delaware police searching for man wanted in double homicide where he lived
Delaware city police are looking for a 25-year-old man wanted in connection with a double homicide at a home where he lives in an eastern residential subdivision.
Police were called around 3 p.m. Sunday to go to a residence on the 200 block of Bristol Drive in the Kensington Place subdivision, north of Kilbourne Road, to check on two people who didn't show up to meet a family member.
When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.
Investigators have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 25-year-old Mohamed Lamin Kandeh in connection with the double homicide.
Kandeh, whom police say lives at a the Bristol Drive home, is believed to be driving a white Chrysler 200 with Ohio license JND-5675.
Anyone with information about Kandeh and his whereabouts are asked to call the Delaware Police Department at 740-203-1111 or your local law enforcement. Anonymous tips can be emailed to policetipline@delawareohio.net.
