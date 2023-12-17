Delaware Powerball ticket wins $50,000; Misses jackpot by 1 number

Last night's Powerball draw may not have produced a jackpot winner, but there's cause for celebration among the ticket holders of smaller prizes. One lucky ticket in Delaware will award $50,000, while one ticket in New Jersey and another in Wisconsin will payout $1 million each to their holders.

A ticket in Delaware matched four of those numbers plus the red Powerball, making it one of the 35 tickets to win the $50,000 prize. Eleven tickets included the Power Play feature, tripling the $50,000 prize to a total of $150,000.

These prizes were dwarfed by the potential of winning Saturday's estimated jackpot of $520 million or its $260.7 million cash option.

Last night's Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers in Saturday's Powerball game were 03, 09, 10, 20, 62 with a Powerball of 25. The Power Play was 3X

Did anyone win Powerball last night?

There was no grand prize winner from Saturday night's drawing so the jackpot continues to climb.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing is on Monday, Dec. 18.

What is the Powerball jackpot up to?

Monday's jackpot is estimated to be $543 million, with a cash value of $272.2 million.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings take place three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Powerball is played in 45 states, including Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.

How to play the Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the 9 Ways to Win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

